Klay Thompson Hits Major Milestone in Comeback: Report

Steve Kerr took a break from his current role as an assistant with Team USA to offer the latest update on Klay Thompson’s long road back from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered last offseason.

The head coach of the Golden State Warriors appeared on the Damon, Ratto and Kolsky show on 95.7 The Game Thursday, July 15 to talk about Thompson’s status, saying there is “finally light at the end of the tunnel.”

“Good news is (that he’s) really been diligent with his work. He and Rick Celebrini have worked closely all summer, he’s right on schedule,” Kerr said of Thompson. “He’s been on the floor running now for the last few weeks. I think the light is finally at the end of the tunnel.”

“But you know, as we get close to the season, and he gets closer and closer, we’re obviously going to be very, very careful and we’ll lean on the advice of our training staff to let us know when he’s ready to play,” Kerr continued.

Thompson Not Likely to Start Next Season on Active Roster

While Thompson is on schedule at this point in his rehabilitation, Golden State executives have made clear the All-Star shooting guard is unlikely to begin the upcoming season as a member of the active roster.

Just days after the Warriors’ season ended, President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers told the media not to expect Thompson back when the 2021-22 campaign tips off on Oct. 19.

“I don’t know if that will be realistic or not,” Myers said.

The NBA’s opening night will come just 11 months after Thompson suffered his second consecutive debilitating injury, the first occurring in Game 6 on the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, when he tore his ACL.

Golden State has been noncommittal on the precise timeline of Thompson’s return, though Myers and Kerr have speculated publicly that he may not be back on the court until sometime next calendar year.

Thompson Says Warriors Prepped For Another Deep Playoff Run

On the evening of Friday, May 21, after the Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention, Thompson took to Instagram to issue a guarantee about what his return will mean for the Warriors next season.

“We fought through a lot of adversity this season, and it will pay dividends next season when we make another run at it,” Thompson wrote online, adding a trophy emoji to signify an NBA title run.

“While our season comes to an end, mine (is) just getting started, and I’ve never been hungrier. I TRULY BELIEVE my best ball lies ahead of me,” the All-Star guard continued. “We ain’t done, I promise you that.”

Thompson’s backcourt running mate Steph Curry has also been outspoken about where the Warriors will be at when Thompson finally returns after two years sidelined by injury.

“You don’t want to see us next year,” Curry said.