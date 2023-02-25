Friday was a huge bounce-back night for the Golden State Warriors. After falling to Los Angeles Lakers just a day prior, the Dubs topped the Houston Rockets 116-101 behind 42 points from Klay Thompson.

Thompson knocked down 12 threes against Houston, setting a new career-high.

Following his career-night, the 33-year-old detailed the message that his head coach Steve Kerr shared with him earlier that day.

“Steve was just telling me about how my game needs to evolve as I get older,” Thompson told reporters. “He used Michael Jordan as an example, how when he got into his 30s he became an incredible low post player. Not saying I’m Mike, but I’m saying I can evolve in other areas.”

He explained that he’s been taking a ton of recent advice into account as he ages as a player.

“I felt those (conversations) because those guys (Kerr and assistant coach Bruce Fraser) are straight shooters,” Thompson said. “They wouldn’t tell me I was capable of those things if I wasn’t. That really resonated with me and I’m going to continue to try to rebound at a high rate and playmake the rest of my career.”

Play

Video Video related to warriors’ steve kerr compares klay thompson to michael jordan 2023-02-25T14:29:17-05:00

Warriors Klay Thompson Wants to be a Better Leader

Thompson added that he’s worked to become a better leader this season for the younger players on the team. One thing he’s zeroed in on is showing better body language regardless of how he’s playing.

“I try to be loud on defense,” Thompson said. “I try to be encouraging on the bench. I actually saw a great video of (UConn women’s coach) Geno Auriemma talking about his players and how he might not let the girls get in (the game) if they don’t show great body language, how he watches game film and he observes his players if they are engaging on the bench, if they’re being a great teammate. That resonated with me a lot. (Earlier) this year, I’d be in my own feelings because I wasn’t shooting the ball well or I didn’t feel like myself. After hearing that, you know, Geno’s been around so much greatness, I just reminded myself to be a leader. I’ve been here so long. I’ve got to lead. I’ve got to use my voice.”

Warriors’ Donte DiVincezno Praises Stephen Curry’s Leadership

Speaking of leadership, Thompson’s Splash Brother, Stephen Curry, was on the receiving end of some recent praise surrounding his influence.

Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo gave some insight on what it’s like to have the 3-point king as a teammate.

“When Steph talks, it’s very impactful,” DiVincenzo told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole. “He also leads by example. He’s just a great human being.”

The former Villanova standout added that Curry keeps it light, carrying a great sense of humor about him.

“Yeah, [Curry will] mess with me all the time, and you never expect it,” DiVincenzo told Poole. “He’ll come in and it’s all quiet, and then he’ll just pop a joke and you won’t expect it.”

Golden State has been without their star point guard since February 4, when he went down with a lower leg injury in a win over the Dallas Mavericks.