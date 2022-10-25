Warriors Star Klay Thompson Sounds Off on Minutes Restriction

Patience is a virtue that Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson has learned the hard way over the past three years.

Thompson’s body first betrayed him during the 2019 NBA Finals when he tore an ACL, then again several months into his rehabilitation when he ruptured an Achilles’ tendon. After two and a half maddening years on the sidelines, the Dubs’ star eased his way back into action midway through last season. Now, to begin the 2022-23 campaign, Thompson is navigating a minutes restriction that has opened him up to criticism by keeping his statistics down.

But keeping the man down himself? Try, and accept failure every time.

“I’m not going to go out there & worry about made shots or statistics. I’m just going to go out there & play hard and be a two-way impactful player… I was in the same formula last year & it led to a championship.” 💯 Klay Thompson on fighting through minutes restriction pic.twitter.com/jXfwehRU2E — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 25, 2022

“I’m still playing 25 minutes, 26 minutes tonight. Although it’s not my usual 30-35, it’s still something to work with,” Thompson told reporters prior to the Warriors’ matchup agains the Phoenix Suns. “I’m not gonna worry about made shots or statistics. I’m just gonna go out there and play hard and be a two-way impactful player.”

“I know the big shooting nights will come as long as I just stay the course and stay patient and trust our training staff to let me go when I need to,” he continued. “I was in this same formula last year and it led to a championship. I can get frustrated all I want, but I trust our staff. They know what they’re doing.”

Warriors to be Cautious With Thompson’s Playing Time in Perpetuity

The Warriors have chosen to ease Thompson, now 32 years old, into the season with a lighter load than he has been accustomed to throughout the majority of his time in the NBA.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported late last month that caution will be the theme of Thompson’s career moving forward, particularly during the regular season.

“The medical staff also decided it best to hold out Thompson [of the team’s preseason matchup in Japan], who has been a full participant in practices and scrimmages but will (probably forever) be treated a bit more carefully than [Steph] Curry and [Draymond] Green because of his recent injury history,” Slater wrote on September 30.

The shooting guard played just 20 minutes in the first game of the year against the Los Angeles Lakers. That total jumped up to 24 minutes in game two against the Denver Nuggets and 27 minutes Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.

Fewer minutes has mean less statistical production for Thompson, who is averaging 14 points, 3.3 rebounds and three assists per game on 40.5% shooting from the field, including 34.8% from behind the 3-point line.

Jordan Poole Playing More Minutes For Warriors in Thompson’s Stead

Filling in for Thompson is 23-year-old guard Jordan Poole, who recently signed a massive four-year extension with Golden State worth $140 million including incentives, with $123 million guaranteed.

It was Poole who filled in for Thompson much of last season before his return mid-season. While Thompson continues to start, Poole is playing more minutes overall in the role of sixth man.

Through three games, Poole has averaged 27.7 minutes per night, approximately 4.5 minutes more per outing that Thompson. Poole is averaging 14.3 points, six assists and one rebound per contest. Last season, Poole averaged 18.5 points, four assists and 3.4 rebounds while playing 30 minutes per game, according to Basketball Reference.