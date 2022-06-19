Warriors’ Klay Thompson Makes Incredible Pledge to Steve Kerr

Klay Thompson’s comeback was firmly cemented as one of the stories of the 2021-22 campign before the playoffs even began. Now, the Golden State Warriors star’s journey back to prominence feels fully realized after he was able to secure his fourth championship ring.

Thompson was instrumental in bringing the title back to the Bay, too, averaging 17 points per contest and racking up 20 three-point makes during the NBA Finals against a tough Boston Celtics team.

But with the Warriors continuing to field the largest payroll in league history, some have questioned whether Thompson — and others, like Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney — is long for Golden State. Especially with his annual salary topping the $40-million mark next season.

For his part, though, Thompson seems to be intent on staying put. During a surprise appearance on The Draymond Green Show in the immediate aftermath of the Warriors’ title-clinching win, the five-time All-Star made an incredible declaration about his future with the franchise.

Klay Goes ‘Full Michael Jordan’ With His Commitment

Play

Warriors title reaction w/ Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala & Gary Payton II | Draymond Green Show Draymond Green is joined by Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and Gary Payton II to react to the Golden State Warriors winning their fourth title in the modern era, Steph Curry’s brilliance, why Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics deserve credit, and much more. Download the full podcast here: Apple: apple.co/3r14pHl Spotify:… 2022-06-17T10:22:07Z

Green concluded his impomptu podcast segment with Thompson by asking him to assess his future with the Warriors. Specifically, the baller wanted to know whether his teammate envisioned himself finishing his career in a Dubs uniform.

Thompson’s answer definitely painted the portrait of a man committed to his current situation. Or, at the least, his current coach.

“Man, I did tell Steve Kerr at the NBA TV podium, I told him ,’You know, I’m going full Michael Jordan.’ I’m aligning myself with Steve, I ain’t playing for anybody else but Steve,” Thompson told Green.

In February of 1997, Jordan famously said that he would “probably retire” if the Chicago Bulls parted ways with Phil Jackson. “If Phil’s not back, I’m not going anywhere. But I’m not staying,” Jordan declared, via The New York Times. And it appears as though Thompson is similarly committed to Kerr in 2022.

“That’s the plan and it would be weird to be in another uni, so I’m just grateful to be up here and to be mentioned with the Lakers, Celtics and the Bulls. Now we’re there.”

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Thompson Believes That the Dubs Have More to Accomplish

As an addendum to his incredible pledge to the Kerr-led Warriors, Thompson marveled at all that the team had accomplished under their head coach. Not only that — he opined that the Dubs dynasty is far from over.

“I’m sure when you got drafted here and Andre Iguodala signed on you never would have envisioned this,” Thompson told Green. “Maybe one [championship] but four? And we ain’t done — that’s the beautiful thing about it. We got these young bucks behind us and we got the same squad coming back. It’s scary for the NBA.”

READ NEXT: