Warriors Star Klay Thompson Shares Emotional Take on Extension Talks

If this is Klay Thompson‘s last dance with the Golden State Warriors, he has no regrets.

Thompson shared an emotional perspective on the ongoing contract extension talks, which expectedly is taking time to be sealed.

“I think it’s possible [that a contract extension will be signed next month],” Thompson told reporters during Monday’s Media Day before turning emotional, “and if not, life is still great like I’m playing basketball in my 13th year in the NBA. So, I have no complaints about whatever the future has in store. Like I’ve done so many great things in this uniform, and I know there are many more memories to create.”

Thompson clearly wants to remain in the Bay. So do the Warriors.

However, it’s more complex than that.

If Thompson was not coming off a roller-coaster season following his comeback from two serious injuries, the max extension (worth $270 million over five years) he is seeking could have been sealed the moment he was eligible to sign it.

In July, one Western Conference executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, “It is a good bet that [the Warriors] wait until next summer to do it.”

Until he signs, speculations about Thompson’s future will loom over the Warriors’ drive for five despite the star wing’s trying to downplay the situation.

“So, whatever happens, life is great. I can’t really complain. I’ve had an incredible run here, and I look forward to making more great memories with the guys.”

Stephen Curry Commits to Paris Olympics

Team USA received a major boost on Monday after Warriors superstar Stephen Curry committed to playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I’ve talked some people about the opportunity and definitely, if all things stay the same, I wanna be playing,” Curry said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “It’s the one thing I haven’t done. And I also understand the opportunity for Team USA to kinda reassert [ourselves] as the dominant in the world. So I definitely wanna be there, I definitely wanna be on the team, and hopefully things line up that way where we’re all there.”

Curry is looking to add an Olympic gold medal to his Hall of Fame resume after winning two FIBA World Cup golds in 2010 and 2014.

With Curry and hopefully more superstars committing, Team USA will go to Paris as the overwhelming favorite to maintain their supremacy in the Olympics after finishing fourth in the FIBA World Cup last August.

Chris Paul Open to Come off the Bench

Chris Paul is open to playing off the bench for the top-heavy Warriors if that is what it takes for them to win.

“Actually, I had the opportunity to come off the bench in ’08 for the Olympic team,” Paul told reporters during Monday’s Warriors Media Day. “That went pretty well, and I think anybody who knows me knows that I’m all about winning. I mean whatever I can do to help our team win.”

Paul, 38, is at the tail-end of a great NBA career with only a championship missing in his resume.

The veteran guard said he’s proven in his entire career that he’s all about winning. His track record backs him up, with every team he’s joined showing marked improvement in their win totals.