Warriors Star Klay Thompson Linked to West Rival for Next Team: Sources

The Golden State Warriors just made two massive decisions regarding the future of their franchise. They handed four-year extensions to Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, locking them both in place through the 2026-27 season (although Wiggins has a player option in the final year).

However, that leaves some questions to be had about Draymond Green’s future in Golden State, which is what most people are asking about right now. But he’s not the only player who will need an extension in the next two years. Klay Thompson will, too.

Both Green and Thompson are nearing the back ends of their respective careers, which could definitely play a part in extension talks. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Thompson doesn’t want to leave the Warriors, but they may not be able to pay him. Those same sources connected him to a few teams, one of which being the Portland Trail Blazers.

“The big question is Klay Thompson,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “He does not want to leave there. Would he sign a bargain deal to stay? He is 32, he will have two years left on his deal. He has made plenty of money. He grew up in Portland, but he was around the [Los Angeles] Lakers. He is a West Coast guy for sure, so the [LA] Clippers or Lakers, or the Blazers, that could be next for him. No one is trading for that contract ($84 million in the next two years), but he could sign a cheap deal to be where he wants to finish up his career.”

It seems unlikely that Thompson would choose to leave the Warriors, but if another team hands him a bit more cash than Golden State can, who knows? Teaming up with Damian Lillard could be somewhat appealing to him.

As for Green, it’s looking like he may be on the way out.

Green Could Be Leaving Golden State

The executive also talked to Deveney about Green’s future, and according to them, it’s not looking good.

“They have made it clear that they are not going to be able to pay everyone,” the executive said. “The owners have been sending that signal. They are not letting Steph [Curry] go anywhere, so you can rule him out. He is not going to be hitting free agency or getting traded. But it is obvious now that Draymond Green, at 32 years old, he is not going to be in the plans for the future of that team. He is a tough guy to replace, obviously, but he has gotten older, and he can’t shoot, and eventually, you have to let him move on. Keep an eye on Patrick Baldwin Jr. there, too, they really like him and see him as a big part of the future.”

These sentiments were echoed by Green, who called out the team during a recent press conference.

Green Calls Out Warriors Over Contract

When asked about his extension, Green said that it seems unlikely they get one done ahead of the year and said it would be up to the team to deal with the consequences of that.

“If you’re going to let a contract situation linger, then you better be damn sure that you’re willing to handle all the effects of a contract lingering, that it can have on a team,” Green said. “Everybody don’t do that. We’ve seen LeBron James have contract situations, we’ve seen Stephen Curry have contract situations. They handle it the way it’s supposed to be handled. Can’t say that for everyone.”

So, while Poole and Wiggins are all taken care of, the same cannot be said for Green and Thompson… yet.