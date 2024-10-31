Vikings’ $6 Million Starter on ‘Short Leash’ After Trade, Insider Says

Minnesota Vikings right guard Ed Ingram seemingly had more job security when left tackle Christian Darrisaw went down with a season-ending knee injury.

The Vikings’ best option internally was to move left guard Blake Brandel to left tackle and have Dalton Risner take his place at left guard instead of replacing Ingram.

But with the arrival of Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson by trade, Brandel will remain at left guard, putting the pressure again on Ingram to perform better or be benched for Risner.

Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling has maintained that Ingram’s spot is under siege by Risner, who could make his season debut in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Vikings keeping that possibility of replacing Ingram with Risner played a significant factor in the Robinson trade, according to Goessling.

“Not being locked into Ed Ingram is not a small component of this deal. I think it allows you to keep Blake Brandel at left guard and possibly put Dalton Risner at right [guard],” Goessling said on an October 30 episode of the “Access Vikings” podcast.

“Given some of the things we’ve heard about the short leash that Ingram is on… I think [the trade] makes a lot of sense in that regard. We’ve heard it: the chance of Risner being in the lineup is strong at some point here — strong to quite strong.”

Play

Ed Ingram Lead the NFL in Pressures Since 2022

Through eight weeks, Ingram ranks 73rd among 77 qualifying guards this season with a 48.9 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. He’s allowed the fourth-most pressures (20) at the position with one fewer games played than several other struggling guards.

The Vikings’ commitment to him is unprecedented in the rest of the league. A 2022 second-round pick, Ingram has not missed a game or been benched, leading the league with 125 pressures allowed.

However, after 40 career games, the time may be approaching for Minnesota to sit Ingram, who is having the worst season of his career by PFF standards.

O’Connell Says Dalton Risner is Part of Vikings’ Plans

The aftermath of Darrisaw’s injury left uncertainty in Minnesota after losing one of the best left tackles in the NFL. Few positions are more important, and Darrisaw is irreplaceable.

The Vikings showed they’re not willing to let their 5-2 start wash away by trying to make things work with their current personnel. Trading for Robinson was their best option for restoring a starting-caliber left tackle to the offensive line and retaining the flexibility to improve the unit.

Risner was part of that plan before the injury, and head coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear that he is part of their plans to put forth their best five offensive linemen for the remainder of the season.

“He’s definitely gonna be in the conversations as far as what that best five for us moving forward looks like, definitely part of multiple scenarios here where he’s absolutely in the mix,” O’Connell said of Risner, per Sports Illustrated. “I think Dalton’s going to play a role amongst our offensive line for sure. We’re lucky to have him and I’m glad he’s healthy and he’s worked through it.”