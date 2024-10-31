10 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Season

For all the NBA players who have a good home and a good fit with their team, there are plenty who do not. Whether it’s to clear playing time for younger players or just to go in another direction, moves get made.

We’ll take a look at the 10 players we think are most likely to get traded in the 2024-25 season:

10. Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors

Reason for trade: Raptors rebuild

Bruce Brown has proven himself to be a solid NBA player over the last several seasons. From Brooklyn to Denver, he was an instant playmaker both in the starting lineup and off the bench, with timely plays on both sides of the floor, and an effective closer.

Signing the two-year $45 million deal with Indy changed things for him a bit. His expectations rose. Playing for a clearly rebuilding Raptors franchise, his role is to be a vet for now.

There’s little reason to think they keep him there when he could walk at the end of the season. The veteran could fetch a pick or solid young player.

9. D’Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers

Reason for trade: Team depth

This one has been rumored for a long while now, but will the Lakers trade D’Angelo Russell? That will remain to be seen. He’s in another year with LA, his second tenure with the team after being part of the original trade to Brooklyn.

He fits in decently with the team, but they continue to lack in depth. JJ Redick is going to have the team playing smarter, harder basketball. But the team’s bench doesn’t look to be all that productive.

They could bring in one or two players with what Russell offers them that could give them a lift on both units.

8. Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets

Reason for trade: Nets rebuild

Possessing a $15 million player option for next season, Dorian Finney-Smith is pretty much in control of his own destiny. The three-and-D wing has been in Brooklyn since being acquired for Kyrie Irving. He’s a proven shot-maker and top-tier defensive player.

At 31 years old, his time with those Nets could end pretty quickly. They have some young players waiting in the wings, and with a rebuild likely continuing along since they have picks now, DFS’ name could be next.

His value has remained steady while a Net, and wherever he goes next, he should be able to make an impact.

7. John Collins, Utah Jazz

Reason for trade: Jazz rebuild/more minutes for Walker Kessler

The fit of John Collins in Utah has always been questionable at best. The team hasn’t been looking to win much, and he hasn’t shared the court much with Lauri Markkanen. Additionally, he has primarily been used as a small-ball center instead of as a power forward like he was in Atlanta.

He can space the floor. He can protect the rim. But the 27-year-old’s role has continued to shrink. The team seems to prefer starting Walker Kessler at the center position, so they can make more minutes for him by moving JC to another team.

He helped the Hawks make a Conference Finals just three years ago, but seems quickly to be coming a forgotten man with the Jazz.

6. Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks

Reason for trade: Starting role for Onyeka Okongwu to follow

It feels as if this is the latest in a long line of Clint Capela trade articles being written. Teams have been checking on him for a long time, but the Hawks continue to keep him on the roster for the time being.

The team used a lottery pick on Onyeka Okongwu back in 2020, and he’s been the primary backup ever since. Having accrued all this experience here, there isn’t much of a reason for him to be starting.

Capela’s salary is also up at the end of the season, and it may make sense for the 30-year-old to want to find a home with a contender. Atlanta re-tooled this offseason by moving Dejounte Murray to New Orleans, and taking Zaccharie Risacher with the top pick in the draft.

Capela could also fetch a talented wing player to join the lineup.

5. Cameron Johnson

Reason for trade: Add future assets

Cameron Johnson is a knockdown jump shooter. It’s been known since his days at UNC, and then when he went No. 11 overall in the draft and impressed his teammates.

His fit with the Nets still makes a little sense in the early part of the season, but he is likely to get traded to clear space for Jalen Wilson. The bigger reason for the team to move the sharpshooter though, is to add more assets.

Brooklyn sent Mikal Bridges to NYC this offseason and fetched a pretty penny. Five first-round picks. They’ll likely try and continue to stockpile assets, having also gotten two other picks for Kyrie Irving in 2023.

The ball is in Sean Marks court.

4. P.J. Tucker

Reason for trade: Spending time away from team

Of all the trade players on this list, P.J. Tucker is the only one who the trade calls are out for. But due to the fact that he hasn’t played at all this season, and has barely played with LA, he keeps his spot at No. 4 as an aging role player.

The fit he could have on another team remains to be determined, but the 6-foot-6 wing has proven capable of playing all three front-court positions.

We will see who ends up landing Tucker. But he is clearly on the table.

He’s likely played his final game as a Clipper already.

3. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Reason for trade: Acquire a center/starting role for Trey Murphy III

The injuries have piled up for the Pelicans over the last several years, and it’s kept them from advancing in the playoffs. It’s hard to say exactly what their direction is in a very crowded conference, having gotten swept in the first-round a year ago.

Brandon Ingram has been one of the team’s centerpieces since landing as part of the trade for Anthony Davis. He’s been to the All-Star Game. He’s made big shots on various occasions. He’s proven himself to be at times, one of the most effective scorers in the league.

The team though, does not have a playmaking center. They do not have a starting spot forTrey Murphy III. The center position is likely the larger issue, but Yves Missi is probably a solid stopgap. They could get legitimate starting-caliber guys if they opt to move BI.

It’s not a definite. But it seems highly likely they want to shore things up with more depth.

2. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Reason for trade: Speed up rebuild

Zach LaVine has been with the Bulls for eight seasons now. He’s scored plenty of points, hit plenty of clutch baskets. But the team only has one playoff appearance in all of these seasons. They are trying to lean toward developing the younger guys, but still have LaVine and Nikola Vucević.

It’s not an issue of talent. LaVine offers a lot here. But his being here means more than 35 minutes a night of him playing. There aren’t minutes for rookie Matas Buzelis. Especially since Billy Donovan favors playing veterans over young guys.

With No. 8 still here, he figures to remain prominent. But a lot of teams could use the help he provides. He does have a lot of money left on his contract. But if he continues at the level he’s been at, the vet will be on the move sooner than later.

1. Jonas Valanciunas, Washington Wizards

Reason for trade: Big minutes for Alex Sarr

And coming in at No. 1 on the list, from the Washington Wizards, #17 Jonas Valanciunas! He expects to play a bit of an odd role with the Wizards, compared to his usage with the Pelicans for the seasons prior.

He is on a very young team, filled with guys just learning their role. He may start some nights and come off the bench for others. He’s mainly here to show Alex Sarr the ropes. When a team invests a No. 2 pick in a big man, they try to find a veteran to guide them through.

Once they decide that the Frenchman is ready to go, there will be a bevy of teams around the league inquiring about Valanciunas’ services.

On a team-friendly, three-year, $30 million deal, it won’t take much to match salary.