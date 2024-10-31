LeBron James Leaves No Doubt on Who Is He Endorsing as President

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James officially endorsed Kamala Harris as his preferred presidential candidate on X on October 31, six days before the national Election Day.

The NBA superstar, who has 53 million followers on X, posted a video of Harris’ rival, Donald Trump and parts of his controversial Madison Square Garden rally, which The Guardian described as filled with “anger, vitriol and racist threats.”

“What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!” James said on his X post.

During the 2018 NBA Finals, James, then with the Cleveland Cavaliers, famously said “no one wants an invite anyway” to Trump’s White House.

Trump was the president at the time.

“I know regardless of who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway. It won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going,” James told reporters at a news conference in 2018, per Politico.

James’ friend and rival, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, agreed with the sentiment.

In 2017, Trump withdrew his White House invitation to Curry and the Warriors, who won the second of their four NBA championship runs over the last 10 years.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump wrote on X.

James responded with a strong statement.

“You bum, [Stephen Curry] already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James posted on X.

LeBron James Joins Steph Curry on Kamala Harris’ Side

James’ endorsement of Harris also echoed Curry’s earlier decision.

Curry threw his full support on American vice president Kamala Harris’ presidential bid against Trump.

“Interesting times in our country right now,” Curry told reporters during a press conference on July 25 in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. “Hopefully, with her on the ticket, we’re winning the election. It’s a big deal, to say the least.”

“She represents the Bay Area and is a big support of us, and we’re gonna give that energy right back to her,” Curry said. “This is very monumental next couple months for our country and the direction we’re headed.”

Harris is an Oakland native who is a lifelong Warriors fan. She watched Curry and the Warriors in Oakland when she was the Attorney General in California.

“Knowing what’s ahead, it’s all about positive energy and optimism,” Curry said. “I’m just excited for the journey ahead for her.”

Curry even appeared in a surprise video at the end of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago in August to show her support for Harris’ presidential campaign.

LeBron James Told to ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ in 2018

In 2018, James’ criticisms of Trump drew the ire of Fox News host Laura Anne Ingraham, who is a Republican.

“It is always unwise to take political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. … So keep your political commentary to yourself or, as someone once said, ‘Shut up and dribble,” Ingraham said on her Fox News show “The Ingraham Angle.”

Ingraham demeaned James’ educational background — jumping to the NBA straight from high school.

It was a sharp response from the Republican TV news host to James’ strong criticism of Trump.

“The No. 1 job in America, the appointed person is someone who doesn’t understand the people and really don’t give a [expletive] on people,” James said in a 2018 interview with then ESPN broadcaster Cari Champion, along with fellow NBA star Kevin Durant.

James added some of Trump’s comments were “laughable and scary.”