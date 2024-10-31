Alex Killorn Heaps Praise on Ducks’ Star Young Forward: ‘Every Day He Surprises Me’

Anaheim Ducks veteran forward Alex Killorn doesn’t think 19-year-old forward Leo Carlsson gets enough praise.

Carlsson was selected second overall in the 2023 NHL draft. At the time, it was a bit of a surprise, as many expected the first two picks to be Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli.

But, Anaheim decided to pick Carlsson and Killorn says he’s blown away with his talent and how good he is.

“I think that happens with all the teams on the West Coast just because a lot of the media is concentrated out East,” Killorn said to Heavy.com. “With the time difference, you don’t get to see as many games. I think there are certain players that supersede that are so great. You look at them at the (Connor) McDavid’s, the (Nathan) McKinnon’s, that just become Hart Trophy winners. So people end up watching them regardless.

“I think some of these players on our team, like Leo Carlson, is 19 years old, and every day he surprises me with how good he is. It’s just impressive to see these guys. I think maybe in a couple of years, if not next year, guys will be watching more often those guys.”

Carlsson recorded 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points in 55 games in his rookie season with the Ducks. In his first 9 games this season, the Swede has recorded 4 goals and 2 assists for 6 points.

Killorn Hopes Ducks Can Make Playoffs With Young Core

Anaheim is in the midst of a rebuild, but the Ducks are off to a 4-4-1 start to begin the season.

Although Anaheim wasn’t expected to compete for a playoff spot, Killorn believes the talent is there and thinks the Ducks could be a dark horse this season.

“Yeah, it’s tough to kind of put certain expectations on what we want to do as a team,” Killorn said. “Obviously, the playoffs right now is our goal. I think even with the start of the season, we’ve put ourselves in a decent spot. It’s going to be a long road to get there, but that’s always the goal. Whether we get there or not, I’m not sure. But I’m very hopeful with the amount of talent on this team.”

Anaheim is a young team as the Ducks have 12 players aged 25 or under. But, despite being so young, Killorn thinks the team can compete for a playoff spot.

Killorn Explains Decision to Sign With Ducks

Killorn is in his second season with the Ducks after playing the first 11 years with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After helping Tampa win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, he was a free agent in the summer of 2023 and signed a four-year deal with Anaheim. It was a surprise as the Ducks were a rebuilding team, but he said it was the right move for him.

“I had Pat Verbeek, who’s a GM in Anaheim,” Killorn said. “He was the assistant GM in Tampa. So there was a little bit of familiarity there, but there was also a ton of talent coming up in the ranks. You look at our team today, there’s I think we have like 10 guys that are under 23. It’s kind of crazy to think about.

“I also loved, when you get older, you start to look at lifestyle things, and living in Newport Beach, that area was something that attracted me,” Killorn added. “It seems like we’re building something special here. It’s a lot different of a situation than I was in Tampa with a younger team. Alot more emphasis on development and making sure these young guys are going to become great players. But, it’s something that’s been a lot of fun.”

Killorn recorded 18 goals and 18 assists for 36 points in 63 games in his first season in Anaheim.