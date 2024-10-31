Lions’ Jared Goff Sends 4-Word Message on Jameson Williams Drama

The Detroit Lions are enjoying one of their best seasons ever, and they’re not letting some of the Jameson Williams drama getting in the way of their road to the Super Bowl.

Williams, one of the team’s strongest wide receivers, could be suspended by the NFL for a third time following a traffic stop in which Williams was found to have a concealed weapon under his seat while in a vehicle with his brother, as reported by Ross Jones of WXYZ Detroit on October 29. According to the report, police are looking into why Williams wasn’t taken into custody following the incident. The report stats that the police were going to take Williams into custody for carrying a concealed weapon, but they didn’t, and he was released.

Now, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is commenting on the latest Williams incident.

Jared Goff Talks Jameson Williams

During a Wednesday, October 30, press conference, Goff was asked about Williams’ latest event and for his thoughts on it.

“He’s fine. We’re good,” Goff said.

Goff added that he’s “said nothing to him.”

Detroit Lions head coach also appears to have Williams’ back.

As for the status of the investigation into Williams, the Detroit Police Department released a statement on Tuesday, October 29, to the Detroit News, stating, “This investigation continues to evolve, and new information has come to light that we are actively addressing. We take every investigation seriously, especially when new allegations and facts emerge, and we are committed to acting in a swift and transparent manner. Once new facts are confirmed, we make the necessary changes in our decision-making process. Let it be clear: No one in the City of Detroit is above the law. Anyone who commits a crime will be held accountable, regardless of their position or status.”

Jameson Williams Needs to ‘Reward Lions’ Faith’ in Him

In an October 31 piece on Williams’ latest troubles, Max DeMara of SideLion Report makes the case that Williams needs to “wake up fast” to realize his potential and “reward Lions’ faith” in him.

“Lions head coach Dan Campbell is loyal to his players, and assuming they meet him halfway he will do whatever it takes to stand up for them,” he wrote.

DeMara added, “At this point, Campbell is used to sticking up for Williams, constantly vouching for his abilities and character when it’s fair for fans to wonder about both given the persistence of issues. With consummate pros like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond occupying the same receiver room, the juxtaposition is becoming more glaring.”

With that in mind, “It’s time for Williams to mature and reward the faith Campbell has shown, to say nothing of the city, fans and franchise that have stuck with him through some early hiccups,” DeMara said. “Otherwise, this situation will ultimately represent a colossal waste of talent and time. Only Williams can decide what happens next.”