Former NHLer Blasts Rangers Star $7.7 Million Defenseman: ‘Soft As A Baby’

Former NHLer Sean Avery took aim at star New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller for his effort in a game.
Avery has been known to be critical of players if he doesn’t think they are trying hard. He recently took aim at Mika Zibanejad and now he’s turned his attention to Miller who’s in the second year of his two-year $7.74 million deal.
“Watch 79 white, K’Andre Miller,” Avery said. “Soft as a baby’s (expletive), look at his play patty cakes right here. No finish and then he gets beat to the net. Watch him get beat to the net for a goal. Boom. Look at K’Andre Miller, 79 just fishing for pucks, he’s a fisherman, get him a fisherman’s license, just fishing, 79. 79 getting beat to the net, a fishing expedition.”
Avery was not happy with Miller’s play as they felt like the defenseman wasn’t playing with much effort. He also thinks the defenseman needs to be more physical and box players out so they can’t get to the net so easily.
Miller was selected 22nd overall in the 2018 NHL draft. In his NHL career, he’s skated 303 games recording 30 goals and 77 assists for 107 points.
NHL Fans React to Avery’s Claims
Following Avery taking aim at Miller, fans responded on social media and seemed to agree with the former NHLer.
“I had high hopes for Miller. He’s gone soft and so has the whole team. Sad,” a fan wrote.
“He’s been going in reverse for 2-3 years. Deserves a healthy scratch or 6,” a fan added.
Miller was expected to be a top-pairing defenseman for the Rangers, but he has struggled to take the next step.
“Was hoping he’d be more physical this yeah? Still early,” a fan wrote.
“Miller has an attitude issue. I’m been noticing it for a since he came in. Plays with no emotion or spark . Watch his body language. Very athletic and talented but without that emotion it goes to waste,” a fan wrote.
As for Avery, he played in the NHL from 2001 until 2012. He played for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Rangers, and Dallas Stars. In his career, he skated in 580 games recording 90 goals and 157 assists for 247 points.
Rangers’ Miller Finding Success Playing With Fox
Miller has started playing with Adam Fox on the Rangers blue line and has been playing better.
“It feels great,” Miller said about playing with Fox. “I think we are doing some really good things. Offensively and defensively I think we are playing the game the right way. Getting our chances offensively from playing good defense, so overall it’s been good.”
Rangers coach Peter Laviolette, meanwhile, is also thrilled with what he’s seen out of the Miller-Fox pairing.
“For me they are a top pair,” Laviolette said. “They are both able to play against top players, they are both high-end players, both have the ability to skate and make big plays. They’ve been playing really good. I think they compliment each other, they see the game offensively and are good defensively.”
Miller has recorded 1 goal and 1 assist for 2 points in 9 games this season. The Rangers will return to the ice on November 1 against the Ottawa Senators.
