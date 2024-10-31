The 10 Best New Orleans Saints QBs of All Time, Ranked

The New Orleans Saints were founded in 1967, joining the NFL as an expansion team. In their early years, the franchise struggled to find success.

New Orleans didn’t have a winning season or a playoff berth until 1987. Things got so bad that fans began wearing paper bags over their heads during games, earning the team the derisive nickname “Aints.” The Saints finally got over the playoff hump in 2000, and have managed to stay relatively competitive since, winning their first Super Bowl after the 2009 season.

Through it all, New Orleans has had some memorable quarterback play. While several of the team’s former signal-callers didn’t have stellar supporting casts, many still managed to leave a lasting impression. We took a shot at ranking the 10 best QBs in franchise history, which wasn’t always easy considering the team’s early struggles. Our choices are below. Read on to see who we picked.

*Note: All awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Saints only. All stats/awards are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Derek Carr

Years as a Saint : 2023-present

: 2023-present Iconic performance: Week 17 of the 2023 regular season, Carr threw for 264 yards and 4 TDs in a 48-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

In his first season with the Saints in 2023, Derek Carr started all 17 games, demonstrating his durability despite facing some injuries, including a shoulder issue early in the season. He completed 375 of 548 passes for 3,878 yards, with 25 touchdowns and only 8 INTs, achieving a passer rating of 97.7. Carr became the third player in NFL history (alongside Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson) to record 300 completions in each of his first 10 seasons, and while his time in New Orleans is only just beginning, we thought he showed enough to warrant a mention here.

9. Steve Walsh

Years as a Saint : 1990-1991, 1993

: 1990-1991, 1993 Iconic performance: October 14, 1990 vs. the Cleveland Browns, Walsh threw for 243 yards and 3 TDs in a 25-20 win.

Initially, Walsh impressed, helping the Saints reach the playoffs for only the second time in franchise history by finishing the 1990 season with an 8-8 record. He was passed up by Bobby Hebert (more on him later) as the team’s starter after that season. Overall, Walsh didn’t have big numbers, but his 3,879 passing yards is good enough for 9th place on the team’s all time passing yards list, and he had a winning record as a starter with New Orleans (10-9). That makes him a solid candidate for the No. 9 slot.

8. Taysom Hill

Years as a Saint : 2017-present

: 2017-present Iconic performance: Week 5 of the 2022 regular season, Hill had himself a game, rushing 9 times for 112 yards and 3 TDs, also throwing a 22-yard TD pass in the Saints’ 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Known for his versatility as a dual-threat QB and utility player, Taysom Hill has filled multiple roles for the Saints, including several starts at quarterback. As a passer, Hill has completed 191 of 298 attempts for 2,348 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions over 100 games as of 2024. As a rusher, Hill has excelled, accumulating 2,236 yards on 412 carries (5.4 yards per carry) with 29 rushing touchdowns. Hill has also contributed as a receiver, with 37 receptions for 454 yards and 7 touchdowns throughout his career. That versatility earns him our No. 8 spot.

7. Ken Stabler

Years as a Saint : 1982–1984

: 1982–1984 Awards : Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: December 11, 1983, Stabler led the Saints to a 20-17 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime.

The Hall of Fame QB finished his legendary career with the Saints, and while he didn’t put up big numbers, Ken Stabler’s presence alone elevated the team in the early 1980s. He threw for 3,670 yards (10th on the team’s all-time list). His touchdown-to-interception ratio wasn’t great (17 TDs, 33 INTs), but he didn’t have a strong supporting cast around him, either. Still, Stabler led the NFL in game-winning drives in 1983 (4), so he still had a flair for dramatic comebacks even in his final years as a signal-caller. Plus, his legend alone earns him a spot here.

6. Billy Kilmer

Years as a Saint : (1967–1970)

: (1967–1970) Iconic performance: November 2, 1969 on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals, Kilmer went 22-32 for 345 yards and 6 touchdown passes in a 51-42 win.

Billy Kilmer was the franchise’s first starting quarterback after being selected in the 1967 expansion draft from the San Francisco 49ers, and he provided much-needed leadership during the team’s early years. While with New Orleans, Kilmer passed for 7,490 yards (still 6th all time in franchise history) and 47 touchdowns (also 6th). He wasn’t a prototypical passer by modern standards, but he played fearlessly, often taking hard hits before getting right back up. His time in New Orleans coincided with the team’s struggles as an expansion franchise, but he was regarded as an important leader in the history of the franchise.

5. Jim Everett

Years as a Saint : 1994-1996

: 1994-1996 Iconic performance: Christmas Eve, 1994 on the road against the Denver Broncos, Everett completed 23-of-27 passing attempts for 343 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 30-28 win.

Former quarterback Jim Everett provided at least some stability at quarterback for the Saints in the mid-1990s. He played just three seasons in New Orleans, but he threw for over 3,800 yards in two of them, and he did enough to crack the team’s top 5 in several significant passing categories. He currently ranks 5th in franchise history in passing yards (10,622) and 5th in passing TDs (60). Despite some solid individual performances, his time with the Saints was marked by the team’s overall struggles and failure to make the playoffs, but he was still effective while there.

4. Bobby Hebert

Years as a Saint : 1985–1992

: 1985–1992 Iconic performance: October 18, 1992, against the then-Phoenix Cardinals, Hebert threw for 355 yards and 3 TDs in New Orleans’ 30-21 win.

Known as “The Cajun Cannon,” Hebert guided the Saints to their first-ever playoff appearance in 1987, marking a turning point for the franchise. Although Hebert wasn’t known for being the fastest or most accurate of QBs, his resilience and toughness earned him respect on the field. He was seen as a natural leader who could be counted on in crucial moments. His 14,630 passing yards and 85 TDs both rank 4th on the team’s all-time passing leaders list, and his impressive 49–26 record as a starter earns Hebert the No. 4 spot.

3. Aaron Brooks

Years as a Saint : 2000-2005

: 2000-2005 Iconic performance: December 14, 2003 at home against the New York Giants, Brooks went 26-of-35 for 296 yards and 5 TDs in a dominant 45-7 Saints win.

Aaron Brooks’ tenure with New Orleans remains a memorable one, as he led the Saints to their first-ever playoff victory in 2000. This win, a 31-28 victory over the St. Louis Rams, was monumental for the team, who had been waiting for a postseason victory since their inception in 1967. At the time of his departure, Brooks ranked among the top Saints quarterbacks in nearly every major passing category. As of his final season (2005), he was 3rd in Saints history with 19,156 passing yards and 2nd with 120 touchdown passes.

2. Archie Manning

Years as a Saint : 1971-1975, 1977-1982

: 1971-1975, 1977-1982 Awards : 2-time Pro Bowl selection (1978, 1979)

: Iconic performance: December 7th, 1980 against the 49ers, Manning threw for 377 yards and 3 TDs in a 38-35 loss.

Although the Saints never posted a winning season during his tenure (1971-1982), Archie Manning’s presence gave the team credibility. His leadership and performance, despite the lack of talent around him, earned him the respect of both his teammates and fans. Over his 11 seasons with the Saints, Manning passed for 21,734 yards (2nd in team history), 115 TDs (3rd in team history) and 156 INTs. Frequently praised for his toughness and ability to stay in games despite poor protection, Manning was beloved by the fan base for his gritty, hard-nosed style of play. He remains one of the most iconic players in the franchise’s early history.

1. Drew Brees

Years as a Saint : 2006–2020

: 2006–2020 Championships & awards : Super Bowl champion (2009) Super Bowl MVP (2009) 2-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2008, 2011) Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2006) First-team All-Pro (2006) 4-time second-team All-Pro (2008, 2009, 2011, 2018) 12-time Pro Bowl selection (2006, 2008–2014, 2016–2019) Art Rooney Award (2018) NFLPA Alan Page Community Award (2012) Bart Starr Award (2011) Bert Bell Award (2009)

: Iconic performance: Week 1 of the 2009 regular season, Brees kicked things off with a 358-yard, 6-TD performance in New Orleans’ 45-27 victory over the Detroit Lions.

There’s absolutely no other choice for this spot. Drew Brees is by far the most iconic QB in Saints history. He led the team to its first Super Bowl victory in 2009 and holds numerous franchise records, including career passing yards (68,010, 1st), TD passes (491, 1st) and wins (142–86 record, 1st). Brees led the NFL in passing yardage seven different times, and he led the league in TD tosses four different times. He’s also currently 2nd in passing yards on the NFL’s all-time list. His kind of elite play comes around once in a franchise’s lifetime if a team is lucky. And the Saints lucked out when they got Brees.

