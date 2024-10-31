Yankees Predicted to Lose Juan Soto, Sign Projected $119 Million 2-Time All-Star

The New York Yankees just lost the 2024 World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the theoretical wound is still fresh, their focus will now turn toward next season and what the roster needs to return to the Fall Classic. Could longtime Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman help the Bombers get over the hump?

New York’s top priority will be to re-sign outfielder Juan Soto. But Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston thinks the left-handed slugger will make his way across town to sign with the New York Mets in a fresh batch of offseason predictions.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed Bregman and outfielder Anthony Santander as possible pivots for the Yankees if they can’t reel in Soto. “With Soto predicted to go to the Mets, look for the Yankees to make a splash elsewhere, with Bregman more likely to join the team and continue his career at a position the Bronx Bombers could use an upgrade at,” Beaston said.

According to Spotrac, Bregman’s market value is at four years and $119 million. However, one can imagine agent Scott Boras will try and get his client more money. Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted on August 1 that he’ll land a $210 million contract.

Alex Bregman Would Fit the Yankees’ Needs Nicely

Jazz Chisholm Jr. played a lot of third base after getting acquired at the trade deadline. However, the first few years of his MLB career with the Miami Marlins were spent playing second base.

Gleyber Torres has occupied that position, but he’s also about to head into free agency. If he doesn’t return, Chisholm could take over that spot on the diamond.

This would leave third base open, a spot the Yankees badly need to upgrade. New York’s third basemen combined to produce 3.4 WAR in 2024. That ranked eighth in baseball, according to FanGraphs. But most of that production came from Chisholm, who was worth 2.1 WAR at the hot corner in just 45 games played.

Bregman would bring stability to the Bronx. From 2022-24, the two-time All-Star has slashed .260/.349/.449 for Houston. That came with an average of 25 home runs, 32 doubles, 89 RBI and 92 runs scored per season.

Will the Yankees Make a Run at Alex Bregman?

Joel Reuter identified the Yankees as the worst landing spot for Bregman in an October 11 Bleacher Report article.

“Can you imagine? The bad blood between the Astros and Yankees stemming from the sign-stealing scandal could make the idea of signing Bregman a non-starter,” Reuter said. “However, it’s interesting to consider how he might be received by the fanbase, and the Yankees do have a clear need at third base.”

The Yankees’ offseason starts and ends with Soto and his ultimate decision. If he re-signs with New York, the Bregman rumors will subside. But this rumor could gain steam if the outfielder picks someone other than the Bombers.