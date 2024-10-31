Vikings Preparing for Bold Move at Trade Deadline, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings may not be done big-game hunting after trading for Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson in Week 9.

Originally, it looked like the Vikings would have to pick up the remaining $9.1 million of Robinson’s contract.

However, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Jaguars picked up over $7.0 million of his remaining base salary, leaving the Vikings to pick up only $2.0 million and up to $588,000 of roster bonuses if he plays all 10 games left on the schedule.

Trading for Robinson, a rest-of-season rental before he reaches 2025 free agency, sent the message that Minnesota is not letting its 5-2 start to the season wash away after losing Christian Darrisaw for the season.

Now, Minnesota has $11.5 million in cap space to play with heading into the November 5 trade deadline — ample room to add one or two more quality contributors.

Defensive tackle and cornerback are two positions the Vikings should address at the trade deadline — and there are expectations they will remain aggressive after how fast they moved on Robinson.

“I’ll be surprised if they don’t do anything else,” KSTP’s Darren Wolfson told SKOR North on October 31. “They view the NFC being pretty darn wide open… the way they view it internally, they can still make a run in January.”

Vikings Trade Targets Ahead of NFL Deadline

The Vikings’ move at the trade deadline should resemble the T.J. Hockenson trade — landing a player at an impact position with the plans of retaining them long term.

In March, Minnesota pushed hard to land a dominant defensive nose tackle, which likely remains atop the Vikings’ shopping list.

Dexter Lawrence and Quinnen Williams are considered untradeable pieces in New York, but Tennessee Titans star Jeffery Simmons may be in play with the Titans (1-6) bound for a fire sale. Any of those tackles would be worth at least a first-round pick.

There are several upgrades at cornerback the Vikings could pursue.

New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed is in the final year of his contract and worthy of Minnesota sending an anticipated late first-round pick for. He’s a legitimate No. 1 cornerback to build around.

With the Carolina Panthers plummeting towards a rebuild, former No. 8 overall pick Jaycee Horn could be a potential target at the position for a Day 2 pick.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome would also be a welcomed addition to the cornerback room and would not be too costly in a trade.

Vikings-Colts Matchup Pivotal Ahead of Trade Deadline

Before the Vikings make a move at the trade deadline, the team must handle business Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts (4-4).

A third straight loss could sow more seeds of doubt in Minnesota that they should keep their draft capital to build around J.J. McCarthy.

A move could benefit both the present with Sam Darnold and the future with McCarthy, but the Vikings are in a loaded NFC North division that could get murkier with a loss against a beatable Colts team.