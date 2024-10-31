Belal Muhammad Shares UFC 310 Main Event News From Hospital Bed

UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad confirmed he is out of his UFC 310 main event bout against Shavkat Rakhmonov because of an injury. Muhammad posted a video on social media from a hospital bed on October 31, 2024, revealing that he has a bone infection.

“Caught a bone infection in my foot,” Muhammad wrote in the caption of the video.

The 36-year-old Chicago native was getting ready for his first title defense on December 7, 2024, in Las Vegas against the 18-0 Rakhmonov. The UFC has not commented on Muhammad’s social media post and it was not immediately clear if Rakhmonov will remain in the main event in what would become an interim title fight.

Rumors began spreading on social media that an injury had put the UFC 310 main event in jeopardy. Before Muhammad’s post, MMA journalist Al Zullino posted on X, “Belal Muhammad is out of his title bout against Shavkat Rakhmonov, which was supposed to happen on December 7th at #UFC310, multiple sources confirmed to me after rumors started spreading in recent days. The UFC is actively looking for a replacement fight, I’m told.”

Muhammad, 24-3-1, won the welterweight title from Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in July.

Belal Muhammad Says He Needs IV Antibiotics & Will Be Sidelined From Physical Activity for 6 Weeks

In the caption of the video, Muhammad added, “…had to put a picc line in my arm for iv antibiotics the next 6 weeks with no physical activity … Allahs plan is the best plan I’m sorry to everyone that were coming to see me Ill be back soon inshAllah.”

The video shows Muhammad in a hospital bed with an IV in his arm. PICC line stands for a peripherally inserted central catheter, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“A PICC line gives your doctor access to the large central veins near the heart. It’s generally used to give medications or liquid nutrition. A PICC line can help avoid the pain of frequent needle sticks and reduce the risk of irritation to the smaller veins in your arms,” the Mayo Clinic says. “Antibiotics and antifungal medicines can be given through a PICC line for serious infections.”

Muhammad also shared graphic photos of his infected toe and foot.

The welterweight champion was a +225 underdog against Edwards when he pulled off the upset victory to win his first belt. Muhammad has not lost a UFC fight since April 2019, with only a no contest because of an accidental eye poke by Edwards in their first matchup in 2021, interrupting his win streak. Muhammad beat Edwards by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) to win the belt.

Rakhmonov Secured His Title Shot With a Win Over Stephen Thompson at UFC 296

Muhammad’s scheduled opponent, Rakhmonov, has been nothing short of dominant since joining the UFC in October 2020. He has six consecutive wins in the organization and has finished all six of those fights (four by submission and two by knockout). The 30-year-old Kazakh fighter secured his welterweight title shot with a rear-naked choke win over Stephen Thompson at UFC 296 on December 16, 2023.

If the UFC is unable or unwilling to put Rakhmonov in a interim title fight at UFC 310 it will surely be a disappointment for Rakhmonov and his fans. Rakhmonov has remained on the sideline since the Thompson win while waiting for his opportunity at the welterweight championship.

Rakhmonov has not commented about Muhammad’s announcement. According to Best Fight Odds, Muhammad opened as a +188 underdog against Rakhmonov and was sitting between +150 to +180 on October 31 when he revealed the fight was off.

The UFC 310 fight card also features a flyweight title bout between champion Alexandre Pantoja and challenger Kai Asakura, the former Rizin Bantamweight Champion who is making his UFC debut. A heavyweight contest between No. 2-ranked Ciryl Gane and No. 3-ranked Alexander Volkov is also on the card, along with Vicente Luque vs. Nick Diaz and Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling.