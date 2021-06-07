Insider Has Good News About Klay Thompson’s Rehab, Return to Warriors

Klay Thompson is moving ever-closer to returning to the Golden State Warriors and finally getting back on the court, an insider shares.

After losing two consecutive seasons to major injuries, the All-Star guard has been working his way back from an Achilles tear and now appears to be on track to join his teammates at training camp. While Thompson still could miss the start of the season and may need several more months before returning to full strength, the update is a positive one for a player itching to come back.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Thompson Working His Way Back

As Wes Goldberg of the Mercury News reported, Thompson’s rehab for his torn Achilles tendon is right on schedule and has come without any hitches. If it can stay on the same track, Thompson should be able to get back on the court with his teammates before too long, he added.

“There haven’t been any setbacks in his recovery, according to league sources, and the Warriors expect that he will be a participant in training camp,” Goldberg wrote.

The positive update comes just a few weeks after the team had put a damper on the idea that Thompson will be ready for opening night. Warriors general manager Bob Myers said that it was too early to know for sure whether the All-Star guard would be ready for tipoff next season, and added that it could take most of the season for him to get fully back to form.

“What we’re focused on is when Klay will be Klay, and I don’t know if that will be January, February or March. It’s too early to say,” Myers said, via Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle. Klay revealed one of his goals for his return to the Warriors next seasonhttps://t.co/8JIcstyF3u pic.twitter.com/SE1yzoudKh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 5, 2021 But Goldberg noted that Thompson seems to have retained the sharpshooting form that made him such a threat alongside Steph Curry.

“The good news for the Warriors is that these injuries haven’t appeared to affect Thompson’s 3-point shot. Earlier in the season, Thompson was filmed shooting at the practice facility in Chase Center, and his stroke looked as pure as ever,” he wrote.

Warriors Build Around Curry, Thompson

With Thompson’s expected return next season, the Warriors are hoping to jump back into title contention. Insiders believe that Golden State could be looking to make some key acquisitions to improve around the Splash Brothers, including some who see them as major contender to land All-Star guard Bradley Beal.

Longtime Warriors insider Tim Kawakami of The Athletic suggested that the team will be looking to add some veteran players who can offer another scoring option behind Curry and Thompson while also bringing a strong defensive presence. Ultimately, he believes that Golden State will look for players that complement the roster’s existing strengths.

Draymond has seen the ups and downs of Klay's rehab, but he knows better days are close for his injured teammate https://t.co/9TcrOtJxm9 pic.twitter.com/8zjNRANORn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 26, 2021

“They don’t necessarily need a legendary spot-up shooter who fits perfectly with [Curry and Draymond Green], because they have Klay Thompson coming back from two years of injuries,” Kawakami wrote. “They don’t really need a versatile two-way starting small forward, because they have Andrew Wiggins.”

READ NEXT: Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Long-Term Future With the Warriors