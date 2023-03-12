Klay Thompson Drops Truth Bomb on Draymond Green After Warriors’ Win Over Bucks

The Golden State Warriors managed to snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday night when they took down the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime. Golden State rode the unstoppable wave that was Stephen Curry as they fought for the 125-116 victory over the Bucks. Curry led all scorers with 36 points, with 22 of those coming in the fourth quarter and overtime.

While Curry will certainly be viewed as the game’s hero, Dubs forward Draymond Green worked all night to help the Warriors secure the win. Green was a game-high +22 in 36 minutes. He totaled 5 points, 9 assists, and 13 rebounds, all while battling an ankle injury.

His teammate, Klay Thompson, had some serious praise for Green’s tremendous effort, after the game.

“He’s a winner,” Thompson said of Green via NBC Sports Bay Area. “No matter what these jokers on television say, or players around the league, the hardware and resume speaks for itself.”

"No matter what these jokers on television say, or players around the league, the hardware and resume speaks for itself." – Klay on Draymond playing through injury after rolling his ankle

Warriors’ Draymond Green Jokes About Missed Game-Winner

Green had a great chance to be the hero against the Bucks. He got a fantastic look at a game-winning 3-pointer with time about to expire. The final play of regulation saw Curry inbound the ball to Green who turned, looked, and fired up an attempt from behind the 3-point line.

“It felt amazing, I can’t believe it bounced out,” Green told reporters via NBC Sports Bay Area, after Golden State’s tough win. “I haven’t felt a shot feel that good in while, it felt incredible,” he chuckled.

The 33-year-old later shared what was going through his mind when he got that look.

“I smoked it, but we were able to figure it out in overtime,” he said. “I thought it was cash. Probably saved me $50,000 though, because the dance I was gonna do when that ball went in (would’ve gotten me fined). So, I’m happy we still got a win and I got to keep my money in my pocket.”

Green was then prodded on if he was maybe thinking about using the old Sam Cassell celebration if he drilled the clutch shot.

“Absolutely. Sam-I-Am all the way down the court, I was going for it, and it bounced out. I can’t waste my money now, but I would’ve wasted it then and I would’ve gotten every pennies-worth.”

Draymond jokes that missing the game-winner saved him $50,000 because the dance he had planned if the shot dropped would've gotten him fined

Draymond Green Drops Praise For Stephen Curry After Warriors Win

Of course, Green wouldn’t have even had the chance to win the game, without Curry’s monster clutch outburst.

36 points on the night.

36 points on the night.

22 points in Q4 and OT. Winning time was Stephen's time to shine.

When he wasn’t joking about avoiding a potential fine, Green was busy praising his teammate. He told the media that Curry is “one of the best players to ever play this game.”

“To watch him, the way he’s come back from injury, the way he willed us tonight to a win was huge,” Green said via the LetsGoWarriors YouTube channel.

On top of the already impressive offensive explosion, the 34-year-old guard stepped up big on the defensive end.

With just 2.2 seconds left in regulation, Curry denied Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s potential game-winning layup attempt.

Green, a former Defensive Player of the Year winner, was impressed by the 3-point king’s defensive stop.

“He came out of nowhere. I was impressed with the verticality,” Green praised.