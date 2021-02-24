Knicks Legend Provides Insight to Warriors Rookie on How To Become Top NBA Big

The Golden State Warriors know that they hit it big in the 2020 NBA Draft. Following the devastating news of their All-Star guard Klay Thompson tearing his Achilles, the Warriors drafted James Wiseman formerly of the Memphis Tigers #2 overall.

The Warriors could have easily gone another direction and drafted a guard who could help to supplant some of the production lost with Thompson’s injury. Yet, they stuck to their gameplan, and future plans, and took a young but skilled big man whose game has already been compared to David Robinson, by Warriors great Chris Mullin, due to Wiseman’s versatility.

Recently, a legendary NBA player and former New York Knicks All-Star center Patrick Ewing commented on Wiseman and what he believes Wiseman should do in order to be as great as he can be.

Follow the Heavy on Warriors Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ewing’s Monumental Advice to Wiseman

On the latest episode of the “Dubs Talk” podcast, Mullin spoke with Ewing about Wiseman, what he’s seen from him, and what the rookie center should avoid in order to become a great NBA player.

“I see him stepping out and hitting the three,” Ewing told Mullin on the podcast via NBC Sports Bay Area. “For me, for him to be great, he has to continue to work at his game, continue to work at his craft and just don’t fall in love with the three.”

“He has to know when to shoot the three or when to post up,” Ewing further commented. “I think that’s the biggest thing bigs in this era have to learn. Inside out.”

“He’s young, he’s athletic. Right now they need him to play defense, block shots, use his athleticism.”

Ewing is somewhat correct. The Warriors haven’t had a dominant center in some time and Wiseman’s talent and skill level surpass any player they’ve had on the team in their most recent years. His ability to impact the game on the defensive end could anchor the team for years to come.

Meanwhile, his growing offensive prowess, which may be better than his defense currently, would give defenses another thing to gameplan for against Golden State. Thus extending the careers of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

Former #1 Overall Pick Lavishes Over Warriors Rookie

Ewing hasn’t been the only one to big up Wiseman in the last few weeks. Former #1 overall pick and current Warriors starter Andrew Wiggins discussed Wiseman’s evolution as a player and how cerebral he’s been in learning on 95.7 The Game.

“I told him before, with more experience, the more games you play, the more comfortable you’ll be,” Wiggins stated to Tim Roye on “Warriors Roundtable” via NBC Sports. “You’re looking at a guy that didn’t play that much in college because of a certain circumstance, certain situation. He’s basically coming out of high school.”

“What he’s doing right now is great. The way he’s picking stuff up, the way he’s learning. Every game you see him getting better and better. When he figures everything out, he’s going to be scary. He doesn’t even know how good he’s going to be.”

If Wiseman is able to keep up his consistent play and build on his skill set, the sky truly is the limit for what he can accomplish.

READ NEXT: Warriors Superstar & Analyst Have Critical Comments on Remainder of NBA Career