Warriors Rookie to Force Major Change in Steph Curry’s Career: Insider

We are only 10 games into the NBA career of 19-year-old Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga, and let’s be clear: The numbers are not inspiring. Kuminga is averaging 3.6 points in 8.6 minutes, shooting 40.0% from the field and 8.3% from the 3-point line. But even with that limited line, Kuminga has shown enough jaw-dropping instinct and athleticism to get Warriors fans—and the team’s brass—fired up.

He could factor into the team’s rotation this season, as Golden State pushes its way into title contention.

But one of the longest-tenured reporters covering the team, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, has a different spin on Kuminga. He sees Kuminga as not only good enough to help the trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and, eventually, Klay Thompson, to another title, but he sees Kuminga as adding years to that aging trio’s careers.

Jonathan Kuminga says "get that weak stuff outta here!" 😤pic.twitter.com/hmFbCBQf0I — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) November 17, 2021

Here’s what Thompson said about Kuminga, along with fellow rookie Moses Moody, on the Bill Simmons podcast from The Ringer: “Do you know what he’s going to do? He’s going to extend Steph’s career. He’s going to extend Klay’s career. You can start now switching it a little bit and it’s not, ‘Steph, carry everything.’ It’s not, ‘Draymond, carry everything.’ You got these two young bucks and you can turn these two Hall of Fame champions into more complementary pieces, or support guys, he might extend the career.”

Kuminga Has Warriors Vets to Guide Him

Again, as Thompson concedes, it is very early on to put that much stock in what Kuminga might turn out to be. But there is no question that the team has latched onto his raw skills and has been eagerly pushing him to develop in small—but useful—increments.

In his first year after skipping college to play for the G League Ignite last season, Kuminga faces the same temptation all rookies face as they are trying to establish themselves in the NBA—he is weighing the needs of the team vs. the need he has to build his own name. Fortunately for him, the Warriors have some of the most-respected voice in the NBA to keep him humble and focused.

Kerr on Kuminga’s development, compares the rookie to Kawhi 👀👏 pic.twitter.com/GDsFlQ8TkC — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 18, 2021

Curry is 33 years old, and Klay Thompson is 31. Andre Iguodala turns 38 in January, at which time he will be twice Kuminga’s age. That’s a good group from which to receive advice.

“Because he is on the Warriors, because the guys talking to him are Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry, there’s some credibility so he can listen,” Marcus Thompson said. You put him on the Kings or a team like that, he’s like, ‘I’m out, give me the ball, I am about to go show I’m better than Scottie Barnes.’ … He’s got players, he’s got a system, he’s got a coach, who are like, ‘Yo, be patient, I promise you, if you just do this, you’re gonna be great.’ And it’s easier to buy in because of where he is.”

Kuminga Brings Athleticism to Warriors

What is most remarkable about Kuminga is that there are so few players on the Warriors roster who can do the kinds of things he does on the floor, even if he does still have a lot to learn. As the team goes forward, if Thompson is right, the style of play should shift away from Curry and Klay Thompson and move toward Kuminga’s developing athletic ability.

“He’s 19,” Thompson said. “He left Africa at 13 to create his own life, played with the G League Ignite. I mean, the dude’s 19 and this is November and he’s contributing to NBA games. It is jarring, it is definitely jarring. You just watch his skillset. He doesn’t even know how to play, he doesn’t even know where to go half the time. But he knows how to jump quickly, he doesn’t foul, he is smart with how he plays and he’s—they just don’t have explosive athletes like this. You know, it’s passing and cutting and shooting. They got dudes taking off from outside the key. This is wild, this is like a whole new iteration of Warriors basketball.”