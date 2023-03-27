Kyle Anderson Name-Drops Draymond Green After Warriors Fall to Timberwolves

Kyle Anderson came up clutch against the Golden State Warriors on March 26. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward stole the ball from Draymond Green with just under 15 seconds to play, then set up Karl Anthony-Towns’ eventual game-winning three.

Anderson tallied 12 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals off the bench for Minnesota.

After the win, he was asked about his game-sealing sequence. He discussed his mindset on the play, name-dropping Green in the process.

“I’ve just got good hands,” Anderson said via Bally Sports North. “I knew Dray wanted to get it to one of their better shooters from the free throw line, so I just tried to anticipate that. That’s a really good team, I was just able to come up with a steal at the right time and KAT hit the big shot.”

Anderson then talked about getting the Wolves a win on the road against the Warriors for the first time since 2016.

“It’s always great when you get a big win in Oracle, or whatever the hell it’s called now. That’s a great team over there, great organization, they’re well coached. Hats off to them of course, but we were able to come in and get the win.”

𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗲𝘁! Kyle Anderson spoke with @KatieStorm after his big night in the 99-96 win over the Golden State Warriors. 🔊#RaisedByWolves | #NBA pic.twitter.com/OHrsMIlC70 — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) March 27, 2023

Stephen Curry Discusses Crucial Sequence in Warriors Loss

Warriors star Stephen Curry also discussed Minnesota’s game-winning stop and score. He detailed a few fouls he thought the officials missed, then discussed the turnover by Green.

“At first, it felt like they were trying to take a foul,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I got two people that kind of swiped at me, and they didn’t call anything, so then I changed sides of the court. And I thought it was a little early to shoot just because [if] you make or miss, you give them another possession. So, I kicked it to Draymond. Obviously, I’m sure we could just hold it at that point, maybe, but everything up until that point was just trying to run the clock off. Run time off the clock and force them to need to make a decision whether they really wanted to foul or not. But we lost it.”

Play

Steph Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors loss to Minnesto Timberwolves 99-96 Steph Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors loss to Minnesto Timberwolves 99-96 2023-03-27T05:28:20Z

Steve Kerr Rips Warriors for Sloppy Play in Loss to Timberwolves

Golden State’s head coach Steve Kerr was disappointed with his team’s carelessness in the loss. Kerr called for the Warriors to execute better down the stretch of games because the turnovers hurt them.

“I don’t need to rank them (the turnovers). They all hurt,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel.” We got to close the game. We got to execute down the stretch. And I got to help them. I got to do a better job myself in helping them to execute. But disappointing because we fought back and gave ourselves a chance to win. Had the ball with the lead late. I thought couple of possessions in those last two minutes just hurt us, and they hit the big shot.”

Kerr added that he didn’t feel his squad deserved the win with the way that they’d played.

“We didn’t deserve the win,” he said. “They outplayed us.”