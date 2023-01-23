Kyrie Irving Issues Strong Statement on Warriors Fans After Tough Win

The Golden State Warriors slipped back under .500 after seeing a 17-point lead evaporate against the Brooklyn Nets. It marked the sixth loss over the last nine games for the Dubs. Kyrie Irving led the way for the Nets, scoring 38 points, dishing 9 assists, and securing 7 rebounds.

Irving after lighting up the home squad, Irving had some thoughts about the fanbase and playing in Chase Center as a visiting player.

“In terms of going against the Warriors and being out here, it’s amazing to see the change here in San Francisco,” the Nets star said. “I’m so used to going over to Oakland to play against the Warriors, but I still feel the same fan appreciation here. They still have championship fans. They expect a great product out there, they have great players. So, I never take it for granted when I’m here playing in this amazing arena, this new arena. I look forward to it in the future.”

Throughout his career, Irving has had big moments on the road against the Warriors. Of course, he made the NBA Finals sealing shot back in 2016 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also had a 37 point game where he shot 72% from the field back in 2018 as a member of the Boston Celtics.

Warriors Interested In Moving On From James Wiseman: Report

With the Warriors struggling to find any sort of consistency this season, fans and media continue to wonder if the team will swing a deal before the trade deadline.

According to Fox Sports’ Rich Bucher, Golden State has particular interest in moving on from James Wiseman.

In a January 21 article Bucher reported that the front office has been letting other team’s know that he is not part of their championship plans.

“The Warriors, a league source said, have indicated in conversations with other teams that the development of third-year center James Wiseman is not aligning with their hopes of squeezing another championship from the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green,” Bucher wrote.

He further explained that an Eastern Conference executive thinks that the Warriors feel they are holding back the 21-year-old’s development.

“The Warriors’ willingness to move Wiseman appears to be two-fold, an Eastern Conference GM said — he isn’t ready to help them win a title, and they feel they’re doing him a disservice because he needs playing time to develop,” Bucher added.

The former No. 2 overall pick has appeared in just 58 games with Golden State over three seasons. He averages 10 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game in 18.6 minutes.

Warriors Shaping Up To Be Buyers At Trade Deadline: Report

Wiseman wasn’t the only Warriors-related storyline that Bucher touched on. He also went on to discuss the possibility of Golden State looking to land one or two more players to help their championship push.

“A sampling of GMs, scouts and front-office executives identified the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks as interested buyers on the trade market, looking to add a proven player — or two — to complement their star-studded core and improve their championship title chances in June,” he wrote.