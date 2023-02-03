Warriors Emerge as Wild Card Destination for Kyrie Irving

The Golden State Warriors have some serious decisions to make heading into the February 9 trade deadline. And now, with Kyrie Irving requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, they could have another option to consider.

Per Odds Shark, the Warriors have the seventh-best odds of landing Irving in a trade. They released the following odds via their Twitter account:

Kyrie Irving’s Next Team Odds: LA Lakers (+150)

Miami Heat (+250)

Dallas Mavericks (+400)

LA Clippers (+500)

New York Knicks (+750)

Memphis Grizzlies (+900)

Golden State Warriors (+950)

Phoenix Suns (+1000)

Philadelphia 76ers (+1200)

Cleveland Cavaliers (+1200) — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) February 3, 2023

Irving’s fit with the Warriors would be questionable, to say the least. Golden State has already faced some defensive issues rolling out a starting backcourt of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, and Irving wouldn’t be much help in that regard. Plus, one of those three would undoubtedly have to come off the bench (and it would almost certainly be Poole).

Past that, the financials don’t make much sense for the Warriors. Any trade for Irving would almost definitely have to include one of the Warriors’ top five players – Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, or Poole.

Curry isn’t going anywhere, and ditching Thompson at this point in the season seems extremely unlikely. Poole and Wiggins just signed massive extensions with the team, so that would leave Green as the odd man out. And from the Nets’ perspective, adding Green in Irving’s place probably wouldn’t be ideal, especially considering his past history with Kevin Durant.

If Brooklyn decides to use this opportunity to rebuild and reshape their roster, there’s a chance they could be tempted by a package involving Poole and other young assets, but again, that seems a bit far-fetched considering his recent extension.

Steph Curry Calls Out Warriors Teammates After Loss

After the Warriors’ February 2 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Curry was visibly frustrated after the game. He called on his teammates to pick up the pace and improve moving forward this season, noting that he believes in what they can do when they’re at their best.

“Mostly optimistic in terms of who we’re capable of being, the flashes that we’ve shown throughout the season,” Curry said via the Jump View YouTube channel. “But very aware that we’ve got to figure some stuff out. So, somewhere right in between. Feels like everybody, including the vets, the core, needs to play better. More consistently. Some of the other questions around our rotations and our defensive mindset and just our focus on that front, we have to address that and continue to hold ourselves accountable. But if everybody raises their level of play just a little bit. And that’s why I’m optimistic, I feel like we can do that.”

Play

Stephen Curry Postgame Interview – Nuggets vs Warriors | 2022-23 NBA Season Golden State Warriors Postgame Interview with Steph Curry. Stephen Curry speaks with the media following their loss to the Denver Nuggets 134-117 (2022-23 NBA Season). Steve Kerr Postgame: youtu.be/JwdGkfgTG4c Subscribe ► bit.ly/2O1jWlQ #StephenCurry #GoldenStateWarriors #Warriors #NuggetsvsWarriors 2023-02-03T05:15:21Z

Bob Myers Discusses Warriors Trade Deadline

In addition to Curry’s apparent frustrations, Warriors GM Bob Myers gave some insight into the team’s trade deadline plans while chatting with Steiny and Guru of 95.7 The Game.

“That is the question. We gotta look and see if there’s something that makes sense to answer that question,” Myers said. “We gotta see, is there someone out there that fills that spot? Is there someone in a buyout? Is there someone in a trade? Is there someone who supplants that and becomes the seventh guy, the sixth guy? That’s our job in the next eight days.”