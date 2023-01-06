Warriors Owner Sets the Record Straight on Effort to Re-Sign GM Bob Myers

What the Golden State Warriors have been able to accomplish over the last decade has been awesome to behold. If we’re being honest, it’s right up there with what the MJ-Pippen Bulls, the Magic-Kareem Lakers and the Bird-McHale-Parish Celtics did during the Association’s golden age.

And the team’s core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and head coach Steve Kerr have definitely earned their flowers (and then some) for making it all happen.

Meanwhile, team president Bob Myers’ contributions have been underreported. But his efforts in hiring Kerr, re-upping with Thompson early on — when others thought the club should cash out on him via trade — keeping the core together and assembling winning rosters year after year were key in making the dynastic run possible, too.

So, when ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on December 10 that negotiations on a new contract for Myers, who’s in the final year of his current pact, were on “hiatus,” it was a huge deal. And while it seems as though little has changed in the ensuing month, Dubs owner Joe Lacob maintained this week that it’s not for lack of trying.

Joe Lacob Says He’s Made More Than One Offer to Bob Myers

Why is Joe Lacob talking about Bob Myers' contract situation? Whitey Gleason and Ray Ratto react to Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob saying that he's offered President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers multiple contract extensions. Why is Lacob saying this now? Is it all some large negotiating tactic by Lacob and the Warriors? Download the Audacy app to never miss any of your favorite… 2023-01-06T00:26:17Z

During his appearance on the January 5 episode of The TK Show, with The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, Lacob made it clear that he’s doing all he can to keep the Warriors’ architect in his current spot.

“It is not accurate that he has somehow not been offered anything,” Lacob assured Kawakami. “He’s been offered several… there’s been two offers at this point.”

Although Wojnarowski called Myers’ contract situation “unique in the marketplace” as it barrels shockingly toward its conclusion, he noted that Masai Ujiri, who built the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 title team, had his own deal come down to its final weeks before the sides finally reached an agreement back in 2021.

If it was up to Lacob, though, the thing would already be signed, sealed and delivered.

“I’m trying,” Lacob said. “Have you ever known me not to be aggressive? That is crazy to sit here and say – and I’m sorry, I have to say I hope Bob doesn’t get upset or his agent – but I just want to clarify that. It’s just not fair to put us in a situation that someone put something out there that he hasn’t been offered anything. That’s just not true.”

Lacob Expects Myers to Return Despite Current Uncertainty

Just because Lacob felt the need to set the record straight on his dealings with Myers doesn’t necessarily mean that the two have issues or that the Dubs chairman is sweating the executive’s future. As he sees it, both sides are just doing what they have to do and it will all work out in the end.

And, really, he doesn’t foresee any big sea change coming in Golden State’s front office.

“He’s gotta make a decision. What he wants to do with his life, what’s the appropriate compensation. If he feels it’s fair, if we feel it’s fair. It’s really just a negotiation,” Lacob said.

“To be totally honest with you, I fully expect Bob will be back. He’s a great negotiator. What do you want him to do? He’s supposed to do this. We love Bob and we want him back.”