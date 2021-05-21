Lakers’ LeBron James Has Hurt Steph Curry’s Legacy The Most, Per ESPN Analyst

One word that is repeated throughout any conversation regarding a superstar player from the NBA is legacy. Whether it’s where they rank in terms of overall players or by their position, it holds weight in how they will be remembered when their career is over.

Going into their most recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers, tons of hype had been built for the matchup that put Golden State Warriors two-time MVP, Steph Curry, against Lakers star player and last season’s Finals MVP LeBron James. As a part of that hype, an ESPN analyst said James is the one player who has hurt Curry’s legacy the most out of all others.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Kellerman States James Is Curry’s Biggest Obstacle

Some of the morning show hosts are known to make wild accusations from time to time, however, this one may not be as far-fetched as some would think. ESPN ‘First Take’ co-host and analyst Max Kellerman spoke at length about James being one of the biggest stains on Curry’s legacy.

“Well, LeBron has hurt Steph’s legacy.”

“The first time they link up in the playoffs…it was so obvious that LeBron was the best player in the series,” Kellerman said on ESPN’s flagship show ‘First Take’. “He didn’t have Kyrie [Irving], or Kevin Love. [Matthew] Dellavdova was his second-best player and they still took him six games.”

“Who won Finals MVP? LeBron should have gotten it but they didn’t want to give it to the guy on the losing team, so, they gave it to [Andre] Igudola because he guarded LeBron. Steph didn’t win Finals MVP because it was so obvious LeBron was better than him and everybody else on the floor.”

Max explains why LeBron has hurt Steph Curry’s legacy | First TakeMax explains why LeBron has hurt Steph Curry’s legacy | First Take Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman debate whether Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors PG Stephen Curry have helped or hurt each other’s legacies. #FirstTake #NBA 0:00 Max says LeBron has hurt Steph’s legacy. 3:00 Stephen A. on LeBron’s… 2021-05-18T14:52:00Z

Follow the Heavy on Warriors Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kellerman States Curry Wasn’t The Best on His Team

Kellerman didn’t stop there either. He continued on and discussed how Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was the best player on those Warriors teams and was barely better than James during those series. He also stated how far he believes Curry is beneath James in the overall player rankings.

“That’s the first Finals, in the second finals, a 73-win Warriors team is beaten by Lebron James. By the way, Steph wasn’t going to win Finals MVP again, it was going to be Draymond [Green]. LeBron won it because he was the best player in the Finals and his team won. That should have been 2-0 for LeBron. Then KD [Kevin Durant] joined a 73-win team making it impossible for anyone else to win…LeBron had no shot. LeBron was still the best player in that series but, you know who the best player on the Warriors was? KD, Steph was second. Steph is so much under LeBron that everyone acknowledged that Steph, Klay [Thompson], Dray, Iggy, they needed KD to help them beat LeBron and then did it again next season.”

Stephen Curry 37 Points Full Highlights vs Lakers | May 19, 2021 | NBA 2021 Play-In TournamentStephen Curry 37 Pts 3 Ast 7 Reb | Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers – Full Game Highlights | May 19, 2021 | NBA 2021 Play-In Tournament 🚨 $100K KNOCKOUT ROYALE: bit.ly/HoHKnockoutYT 📌 SHOP OUR NBA MERCH COLLAB: hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights/ 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook:… 2021-05-20T04:56:49Z

“How many finals has Steph played in? He’s played in 5 finals. How many MVPs has he won? Zero. And mostly, that’s because of Lebron James. Lebron James meanwhile in every Finals he’s ever played in except maybe the second one when KD won it, has been the best player on the floor. LeBron has hurt Steph’s legacy.”

Regardless of whether Kellerman is speaking for the camera or has validity to his point, the Warriors have to quickly overcome their loss and turn their attention to a Memphis Grizzlies team who is ready to battle for the final 2020-21 NBA playoff spot.

READ NEXT: Analyst Believes Warriors Should Have Traded With Raptors At Deadline