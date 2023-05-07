LeBron James Name-Drops Draymond Green When Discussing Warriors Loss to Lakers

After picking up a huge win in Game 2, the Golden State Warriors headed into the Crypto.com Arena without home-court advantage. They dropped Game 1 of the series, so in order to regain home-court, they would have to get a win on the road.

Unfortunately, in Game 3, they failed to do that.

The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely demolished the Warriors, overcoming a second-quarter lead by Golden State and going on to win by 30 points.

When discussing how he managed to get going, LeBron James described the importance of free throws and finding a rhythm, name-dropping Draymond Green in the process.

“Well, I think for our ballclub, or for any guys in the league that have the ability to score and score in bulk, the best thing for them to do is to see the ball go through the rim,” said James. “And they’re called free throws for a reason. So, you want to try to go up there and make them. They’re free. For me, I saw those two go down, and I believe I followed that up with a transition spin move on Draymond with a floater over the top.”

James finished the game with 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of shooting from behind the three-point line. He also added eight rebounds and eight assists to his totals.

In addition, he also spoke about hoe the Lakers were able to climb back into the game and pressure the Warriors.

“Then we were able to get a stop. I was able to hit at three across from their bench, and then we just started going,” said James. “We went from, like you said, down seven, I believe at one point, to having an 11-point lead at halftime. So, just tried to feed off the fans, feed off our ability to defend, and just put the pressure on them.”

Anthony Davis Denies Impact of Draymond Green After Warriors’ Game 2 Win Over Lakers

Meanwhile, after the Warriors’ Game 2 win over the Lakers, Anthony Davis spoke about his off night, but denied that the switch of putting Green on him made any impact.

“I don’t think so. I mean, I took all the same shots I took in Game 1. Just missed them,” Davis said. “Elbow jumpers, pocket passes to the floater—the same exact looks. Didn’t shoot any shots that I didn’t shoot in Game 1. I just missed them. That’s all. Like Bron said, they made adjustments. They shot the ball extremely well from three. So, we’ll be better. I’ll be better at making those shots. Get back home on the home floor and try to take care of business.”

Marc Stein Discusses Draymond Green-Anthony Davis Matchup in Warriors-Lakers

That being said, long-time NBA Insider Marc Stein believes Green had a great game defending Davis in Game 2, as he has always taken the matchup seriously.

“Draymond has always taken that matchup personally and I think you could really see that in Game 2,” Stein said on his podcast, “#thisleague UNCUT”. “Draymond had just a Draymond game. Really impactful at the defensive end and at the offensive end, the playmaking.”