LeBron James Spills Truth on Stephen Curry Ahead of Warriors-Lakers Series

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set for another playoff matchup with longtime rival LeBron James. Though the two have had plenty of intense battles over the years, James was sure to tell reporters that he’s got nothing but respect for Golden State’s baby-faced assassin.

“He puts in the work,” James said via NBA.com’s Mark Medina. “When you put in the work, 9-time-out-of-10, you’re going to see results and he’s done that, throughout his whole entire career. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Steph and everything he’s been able to accomplish on the floor. Not only on the floor, but off the floor too. It’s great to have people like that in this league that can set an example for generations to come.”

James was then asked about how he feels that he and Curry have brought out the best of each other throughout their numerous battles.

“We’re just two of the most competitive players to ever play this game,” he added. “We want to etch our name in the history books as much as we can, by playing and doing it our own way. Like I said, I have nothing but the greatest aspirations, the greatest respect for Steph.”

The second-round matchup will be the first time that James will be wearing Los Angeles Lakers’ purple and gold, rather than Cleveland Cavaliers‘ wine and gold, when facing off against Golden State in the playoffs. It’ll also be the first playoff-meeting between the King and the Dubs that hasn’t come in the NBA Finals.

Both teams did meet in the inaugural Play-In Tournament in 2021, with the Lakers coming out on top.

The King has only taken down the Warriors in a seven-game series once, claiming the 2016 NBA title for the Cavaliers and beating them in seven games. Curry and the Dubs won championships over LeBron’s Cavs in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

Stephen Curry Calls Lakers ‘Huge Test’ For Warriors

Golden State had an up-and-down regular season. They finished sixth in the Western Conference, after being wildly inconsistent all year, mainly on the road. When playing away from home, they Dubs won just 11-of-41 games away from Chase Center.

Though Golden State took care of business in their opening series against the Sacramento Kings, Curry told reporters that he feels like the Lakers will be a “huge test” for his Warriors.

“They’re playing unbelievable. All the pieces fit. It’s going to be a huge test for us,” Curry explained via House of Highlights on YouTube.

Klay Thompson is Pumped for Lakers-Warriors Series

Curry’s splash brother, Klay Thompson, is looking forward to the “huge test” of facing off against L.A.

After the Game 7 win on Sunday, Thompson told reporters that the matchup was “a dream come true.”

“Warriors-Lakers, it’s been a long time since they’ve seen each other in the playoffs. I know I’m personally excited. I get to play in front of my father and my mother and some of my best friends and go down to SoCal after our home stand,” Thompson told reporters via CBS Sports YouTube channel. “It’s just a dream come true. I’ve waited for this for 12 years.”