LeBron’s Winner Gave Warriors’ Curry Scary Déjà Vu of NBA Finals Moment

Apparently, Golden State Warriors superstar, two-time MVP and two-time scoring-champion Stephen Curry is human after all. Just like the rest of us, Curry has experienced the bizarre phenomenon of déjà vu, and may have done so late in Wednesday night’s NBA Play-In Tournament classic against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Merriam-Webster dictionary defines déjà vu as “the illusion of remembering scenes and events when experienced for the first time”, which, as a viewer of countless replays of the following two clips, seems pretty spot on to what Steph may have been experiencing.

The first highlight of course is still fresh in the minds of Warriors fans, as that mega-clutch three-pointer from LeBron James propelled the Lakers to a victory and into the NBA Playoffs, while the Dubs have to win Friday night to get the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference. The other one came courtesy of then-Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving and was in the final minute of game seven of the 2016 NBA Finals, won by the Cavs.

This was Steph’s postgame comment on the winner from LeBron.

“Well I’ve seen it before about five years ago. I know what it’s like." Steph recalls Kyrie's clutch shot in the 2016 Finals after being asked about Bron's game-winner (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/UKYKjU1cyD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2021

It sounds like Irving’s dagger from nearly five years ago still torments the guy with three NBA championship rings and LBJ’s shot from Wednesday certainly didn’t help close any open wounds.

How Similar Were the Shots From LeBron and Kyrie?

Though Curry said he’d “seen it before”, there are some differences between Kyrie’s and LeBron’s deep shots that can’t be overlooked. First and perhaps foremost, fans and analysts can’t let recency bias lead to an argument that LeBron’s three was as crucial as Kyrie’s.

Yes, the Lakers’ win probability sky-rocketed after King James made the buzzer-beater – there were no points scored in the final 58 seconds of the game – but you can’t ever say that the first round of the Play-In Tournament is bigger than game seven of the NBA Finals.

Both of the shots did occur with just about one minute left in regulation and the shot clock winding down however, while also happening from almost the same location on the court – just on opposite ends – so Steph has some legitimacy to his point.

Mike Breen’s Call Shows How Similar the Moments Were

Aside from the actual play on the court, it is fascinating to see the similarities between the pair of dramatic moments in that they were both delivered to millions on their TV sets by legendary broadcaster Mike Breen. The Fordham University alum – who turns 60 on Saturday – walked listeners through the sequences in a satisfying, yet eerily similar fashion.

Let’s break it down from the moment the ball was released from both LeBron’s and Kyrie’s hands respectively.

Breen announcing Irving’s shot: “Irving puts it up… it’s good! Kyrie Irving from downtown and the Cavaliers by three!”

Breen announcing James’ shot: “James puts up the three… oh it’s good! LeBron James from downtown as the shot clock expires!”

A nearly identical call in a very similar situation.

Warriors Nation, in addition to Curry, is eager to get past Wednesday’s heartbreak, and they’ll get that chance starting at 9 p.m. Friday when the Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies the do-or-die, Play-In Tournament finale.

