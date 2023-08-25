Warriors’ Wing Spotted Partying in Philippines Before World Cup Debut [LOOK]

Golden State Warriors two-way player Lester Quiñones was spotted partying in the Philippines leading up to the Dominican Republic’s hard-earned 87-81 opening victory over the host country in the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Friday.

A fan posted a photo of him with Quiñones and another Dominican Republic player, LJ Figueroa, on his Facebook account, hanging out in one of the night spots in the Philippines.

Quiñones proceeded to have a lackluster World Cup debut after scoring only two points on 2-of-4 free throws and missing all of his four attempts from the field. But one of his free throws came with 51 seconds left, giving the Dominicans a five-point cushion,84-79, after missing two straight.

The 22-year-old wing added three rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes as a starter.

It was a sub-par game for Quiñones, who is coming off an impressive stint in the NBA Summer League, where he averaged 21.9 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds in seven games for the Warriors.

Quiñones agreed to return on a two-way deal next season, with an opportunity to earn a full-roster spot. The Warriors have two open roster spots while canvassing the league for the remaining free agents.

Figueroa, who had brief stints with the Santa Cruz Warriors and the South Bay Lakers in the G League, contributed five points in 17 minutes for the Dominicans, who drew 26 points and 10 rebounds from Minnesota Timberwolves’ three-time All-Star big man Karl Anthony-Towns.

Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson led the Philippines with 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but the Utah Jazz star fouled out with 3:32 left, with the home team trailing by three, 79-76. It proved to be a fatal blow.

Warriors Interested in Blake Griffin

The Warriors are one of the teams interested in adding six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin, according to Sam Amico of the Amico Hoops.

The Warriors need size, and Griffin, while already past his prime, could provide that in spot minutes off the bench.

“It is believed the 76ers and Warriors are among some of the other teams interested in Griffin, as may be the Clippers, the team with which Griffin’s career began,” Amico wrote on Wednesday.

The 15-year NBA veteran appeared in 41 games last season with the Celtics, averaging 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 34.8% from the 3-point distance.

Chris Paul Favorite to Win 6th Man of the Year

While Warriors coach Steve Kerr remains non-committal on Chris Paul‘s role, ESPN’s panel of experts believes the 12-time All-Star point guard will come off the bench and is the early favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Paul earned 42 points (26.9% of first-place votes), with Los Angeles Lakers’ breakout star Austin Reeves a distant second with 30 points (15.4%).

Paul joins the Warriors with their regular starting lineup — Stephen Curry, who claimed he’s the best point guard ever, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney — intact.

The 38-year-old Paul has never come off the bench in his first 18 seasons in the league. He averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 59 games with the Phoenix Suns last season.