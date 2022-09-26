Warriors Vet Sends Strong Message on James Wiseman Ahead of Pivotal Season

During his first foray into NBA Summer League action, Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman did something that should get Dub Nation excited. No, we’re not referring to the fact that he was a double-digit scorer, or that he averaged two blocks a game or showed that he still has some outside touch.

Rather, it was the simple fact that Wiseman was actually able to play in four consecutive games without incident. Until that point, the last time he had accomplished such a feat was way back in April of 2021.

The former No. 2 overall pick isn’t resting on his laurels, though, and he’s not handling his latest comeback attempt with kiddie gloves, either. Rather, Wiseman has been running full steam for a hot minute now.

Meanwhile, fellow pivot Kevon Looney can’t help but be impressed by how he has responded to all the adversity he’s faced.

Looney Sounds Off on Wiseman’s Wild Journey

Play

What is James Wiseman's role with the Warriors this season? | The Hoop Collective The Hoop Collective project what James Wiseman might do for the Golden State Warriors this season. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2022-09-25T14:00:08Z

Asked about Wiseman’s long and winding road, Looney ran through the litany and was left to marvel at the youngster’s frame of mind now that he’s finally on the other side of it all.

“I think he’s handled it really, really well, to be a high pick like that and to start playing and really not have any training camps, to come into the league during COVID, all the protocols and all the adversity our team was facing and he was facing himself,” Looney said.

“For him to still have that confidence and still be coming to practice with joy and have a smile on his face, that’s tough to do.”

Looney would know better than most. While he was never the hottest prospect — at least not after his high-school days or the hip injury he suffered upon his arrival at UCLA — he, too, faced his share of adversity.

“I was in that position a little bit,” Looney said. “I didn’t have as much pressure as him, but he’s been handling it well. He’s been working hard. He’s been listening. He’s been asking a lot of questions. I think he’s due for some good luck on his side, and I look forward to seeing it.”

Wiseman Is Feeling Good

For his part, Wiseman exuded confidence about his current state of being during his own media day session.

“This summer, I have not missed one pickup or nothing,” the baller revealed. “I played every game. Like that just shows I’m in a great state of like in terms of, like, my health.”

He’s not just talking about his physical health, either. Wiseman also made special efforts to keep himself in a good place mentally amid the many roadblocks he encountered while on his wild comeback journey.

“Really, just to be vulnerable for a second, I did go to [therapy] a lot,” Wiseman said. “I did go to therapy a lot to express my thoughts and feelings and how I felt because it was a hard time for me, especially going through that injury because I love basketball so much. I just want to be out there with my team.”