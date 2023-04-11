Luka Doncic Trade Rumors Breed Visions of ‘Fun’ Stephen Curry Warriors Duo

This season hasn’t been what the Golden State Warriors were hoping for. After winning the NBA title last season, they were likely looking to repeat as champions when the year began. Unfortunately, struggles on the road and a less-than-stellar bench unit caused them to falter.

However, they didn’t struggle as much as the Dallas Mavericks. And because of Dallas’ struggles, there are some rumblings Luka Doncic could request a trade as soon as next offseason. Sam Quinn of CBS Sports ranked all 29 teams in terms of potential landing spots for Doncic in a trade, and he placed the Warriors at 19th.

According to Quinn, a Stephen Curry-Doncic pairing is intriguing, and guys like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga could act as trade pieces, but as a whole, it just doesn’t make much sense.

“The young Warriors have lost a lot of their trade luster over the past year. Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga are still appealing in a vacuum, but probably not as centerpieces of this sort of deal,” Quinn wrote. “The Warriors have all of their own picks except their 2024 selection, so they could sweeten the deal there, but their offer would still be based on quantity more than quality. Besides, as much fun as a Doncic-Stephen Curry duo would be, it’s worth pointing out that Curry will turn 37 during the 2025 playoffs. Would Doncic really want to join the Warriors for what might be their last few years of contention?”

Trading Poole could potentially be an option for the Warriors if they fumble their way through the playoffs, and the same goes for Kuminga, but a deal for Doncic would be absolutely earth-shattering. (And extremely unlikely.)

Draymond Green Trade ‘On the Table’ for Warriors

Draymond Green just takes over possessions defensively sometimes, what the hell pic.twitter.com/KZOMDmQusL — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) April 5, 2023

Just because the Warriors aren’t going to trade for Doncic doesn’t mean they won’t be active in the trade market. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, they could consider trading Draymond Green regardless of how the postseason plays out.

“They could trade Draymond if he opts into the final year of his contract. He knows that. They know that,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “But even if they have a good playoff run, trading Draymond is going to be on the table.”

Draymond Green Discusses Jordan Poole Punch

In other news, during an appearance on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast with Marc Stein and Chris Haynes, Green spoke about the preseason incident that saw him punch Poole. He stated that he still doesn’t know how the video was made public.

“No, not at all,” Green said on the April 11 episode. “I was never really given a concrete answer on how it came about. But anything else that gets investigated you get to concrete things, right? Like, this is what we got to in our investigation. That’s that and it doesn’t end until you reach a concrete place. That wasn’t the case with this investigation. Could it have been the case if I pressed the issue? Probably so. Probably we could have gotten all the way to the bottom of it if I pressed the issue or Rich Paul pressed the issue. We could have gotten all the way to the bottom of it I’m sure. But in hindsight and even looking at it now, I didn’t want to get to the bottom of it. I didn’t want to chase ‘Oh man, who leaked this?’ Is there a way for me to find out where this league came from? If I do find [out], what I’m going to do? Am I going to sue someone? No. If I find out the organization leaked it, am I going to sue the Golden State Warriors? Of course not.”