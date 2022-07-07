Warriors Steal G-League Star from Lakers Roster

LAS VEGAS — With second-round pick Ryan Rollins sidelined because of a fractured foot, the Warriors needed some depth for their summer league team—with the possibility of nabbing another young guy to develop into a contributor. They did just that on the eve of the opening of the NBA Summer League here, signing away Lakers guard Mac McClung for their summer entry in Las Vegas.

McClung, a 6-foot-2 point guard, is a legit NBA prospect, having made appearances this season with both the Bulls and Lakers. He was in training camp with the Lakers last fall, and was one of the final cuts the team made. He signed two 10-day contracts with Chicago and signed a two-way deal with the Lakers in April.

He made one appearance each for the Bulls and Lakers, scoring eight total points in 25 minutes. He averaged 21.7 points, 7.6 assists, 6. 6 rebounds and 1.4 steals last season for the South Bay Lakers and Windy City Bulls of the G-League, and made 40.3% of his 3-pointers during that stint.

When last season ended, McClung seemed to be under the impression he would remain a Laker. After his exit interview with the team, he told reporters, “We’re just going to stay the course, try to work on the things I need to get better at and see where this summer takes us.”

McClung Hoping for NBA Contract

McClung hoped to make a good showing this summer to pull himself closer to an NBA contract, and averaged 13.0 points per game in two games with the Lakers in the California Classic Summer League last week. But a crowded guard rotation in L.A., which was looking at second-round pick Max Christie as well as Scottie Pippen Jr., Javante McCoy and Mason Jones, all of whom got more minutes than McClung.

McClung had been undrafted out of Texas Tech but signed on with the Lakers’ summer entry last year. He played in five games and averaged 4.2 points and 1.6 assists, enough to garner him a camp invite.

The Warriors this week signed swingman Lester Quinones, who had gone undrafted out of Memphis, to a two-way contract. The team has another two-way spot available, and McClung would have to be considered a candidate for a two-way deal if things go well in the coming weeks.

Warriors Have 4 Games Lined Up in Las Vegas

Golden State opens its Las Vegas portion of the Summer League schedule on Friday, when the team will play the Knicks at 8 p.m. ET. They play the Spurs on Sunday evening, followed by the Celtics and Thunder next week. Summer league closes with a tournament after that.

McClung will be a player worth watching. He was named the G-League’s Rookie of the Year for his efforts last year, helping South Bay into the playoffs.

“It meant a lot,” he said after the season. “It’s not something I was really focused on at all, I wanted to win with the South Bay Lakers, a championship for them. Coach (Miles) Simon just announced it, it was a shock because my mind wasn’t there. But it’s definitely a huge honor, and I am very appreciative of it. My coaches, and everyone, it wouldn’t have happened without them. Super-lucky to have them, it was an honor.”