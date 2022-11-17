Proposed Blockbuster Turns Slumping Lottery Pick Into Sharpshooting Vet

The Golden State Warriors‘ grand plan to develop a stable of lottery talents while, simultaneously, trying to win another title with for their veteran core has reached a fork in the road. Despite their best efforts to serve two masters, the Dubs have to pick a lane this season lest they fail on both fronts.

And if recent maneuverings, i.e. Steve Kerr’s sweeping rotational changes and James Wiseman’s G League assignment, are any indication, winning at all costs has become the top priority.

With that being the case, Bob Myers and his brain trust need to take a long, hard look at all of their younger pieces and discern which of them can actually contribute to that cause sometime in the near future. As it stands, Wiseman is probably pulling up the rear, which may make him the top candidate for a trade.

If the Warriors do decide to explore their options with the former No. 2 overall pick (while he still has some value), Heavy Sports‘ Sean Deveney has an idea about who they could pursue.

Warriors-Jazz Swap Boosts Bench?

Malik Beasley’s celebration after this three 😂 pic.twitter.com/6mtpPGoxOW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 30, 2022

Although the Warriors have long been a team that could benefit from the presence of another quality big man — and Jakob Poeltl was once again mentioned as a potential fit — Deveney further noted that the club could “look to move Wiseman for general depth” instead.

One of the players he namechecked as a possible target in that scenario was Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley. To that end, here’s a deal that would facilitate Beasley’s move to the Bay:

Golden State Warriors receive G Malik Beasley and a first-round pick in 2023 (least favorable of BKN, HOU and PHI)

Utah Jazz receive C James Wiseman and G/F Moses Moody

If building for the future was the be-all, end-all for the Warriors, throwing Moody into the deal might actually be a deal-breaker. But staying in the title hunt is clearly a goal, and Utah isn’t looking to do anyone any favors here; they’re not going to swap one of their best trade assets for a big man who may never hit.

For a pair of prospects, though, Danny Ainge may just bite — especially if chasing Wembanyama is his true goal. Meanwhile, the Warriors’ loss of Moody is offset by the inclusion of one of the Jazz’s 563 first-round draft picks.

Beasley Has Been One of the Association’s Better Deep Threats

Through 16 games this season, the soon-to-be 26-year-old Beasley has averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and nearly a steal per contest for the Jazz. It’s a solid line for a player who’s logging 25.4 minutes per game off the bench. His best attribute has been his three-point shooting, though.

Beasley is currently bagging triples at a 41.7% rate (the best single-season mark of his career) while attempting nearly seven a night. He’s hitting them when it matters most, too — his 15 fourth-quarter threes leads the team by a considerable margin.

It’s not difficult to envision him taking advantage of spot-up opportunities when Jordan Poole puts opposing defenses in a scramble with his penetration. So far this season, Beasley is posting an effective field-goal percentage of 66.8 on catch-and-shoot tries.

His defense has been marginally better over the last 18 months or so as well, which is a big deal for a Warriors team that has struggled to get stops.