Marcus Smart Reveals Exchange with Warriors Steve Kerr After Dangerous Play

The Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics in a blowout, but nobody seemed to pay too much attention to that. Steph Curry’s foot injury overshadowed anything else that happened at Chase Center on March 16.
The injury happened when Marcus Smart dived for a loose ball, and unfortunately collided with Curry’s leg. Curry left the game and went straight to the locker room and never returned to the game. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the MVP sprained a ligament in his left knee, and for now, the expectation is for him to return in mid-April, during the start of the playoffs.
As you can see from the video, Smart was involved on two separate collisions that could have been dangerous. More on the second clash later.
“I thought it was a dangerous play,” Steve Kerr says to reporters after the game. “I thought that Marcus dove into Steph’s knee. and that’s what I was upset about.”
After the play, Kerr and Smart engaged in an animated discussion. They even had to be separated at one point from the bench. However, both talked about it after the game and cleared the air.
After the game, Marcus Smart talked to NBC Sports Boston about what he and Kerr discussed after the unfortunate incident.
“Me and Steve got a relationship from USA [Basketball] that we can talk like that. And afterwards he told me, ‘You know, I want you on my team. You’re one of those guys that everybody wants on your team. I had to back my guy up and it’s much respect to you guys.’ And that’s what it’s all about. Like I said, I hate that it happened and I feel really bad and I hope that he’s alright.”
Marcus Smart’s Drop Kick at Klay Thompson
After the collision with Curry, the Dubs picked up the ball and started on a fast break. Smart was again back in another collision. This time, his foot caught Klay Thompson across the arms as he was attempting a layup. Smart was whistled for a Flagrant 1 foul.
An argument could be made that this was more of a dirty play than the one that actually got Curry hurt. After the game, Celtics coach Ime Udoka broke the collision down as to why it was not a dirty play.
“The play they were complaining about was totally legal and not malicious at all. One guy dove for it, one guy reached for it, and it was a loose ball there, so I don’t think there wasn’t anything there to really complain about.”
Anyone that watches the game objectively would probably come to this assessment. In no way did it look like Smart was intentionally looking to hurt Curry. However, in the ensuing play with Thompson, how Smart’s leg ends up across Thompson’s arms is definitely questionable.
Draymond Green Doesn’t Think It Was a Dirty Play
Green was asked after the game if he thought the collision with Curry was a dirty play, and not surprisingly he refused to go after Smart.
“I would expect Marcus Smart to make that play,” Green said. “He plays hard. I can’t call that a dirty play, as unfortunate as it is. If it was a dirty play, I would have went and dove into his head.
“I had a great look on the play. I was right on top. Maybe unnecessary, but that is the most that I can call it. Unnecessary. I can’t call it a dirty play. The ball is on the floor, and at every level of basketball, we are taught to dive on the floor and go after the ball.”
The four-time All Star did deem it a bit unnecessary to dive for the ball, but that’s the extent of the criticism. The former defensive player of the year speaks from the heart, and he knows that if he were in Smart’s position, he probably would have dived for the ball himself.
Furthermore, Green said Smart’s kick on Thompson was not much of anything. He admitted that he’s done it before. Everyone can remember the infamous kick on LeBron James that gave way to Green’s suspension, and eventually three straight wins for the Cavaliers to win the title. People have called Green a lot of things but saying he is a hypocrite would be inaccurate.
I have received $20,700 in no more than 21 days through working part-time through a laptop.~uio94~ Just when I had lost my last job, I was so perturbed but fortunately I obtained this simple online offer now doing this I am ready to get thousand of dollars from the comfort of my home. ~uio94~ All of you can certainly try this career and gain extra money online visiting following site.
.
>>>>>>>>>> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝟎𝟏.𝐓𝐤