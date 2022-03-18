Marcus Smart Reveals Exchange with Warriors Steve Kerr After Dangerous Play

The Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics in a blowout, but nobody seemed to pay too much attention to that. Steph Curry’s foot injury overshadowed anything else that happened at Chase Center on March 16.

The injury happened when Marcus Smart dived for a loose ball, and unfortunately collided with Curry’s leg. Curry left the game and went straight to the locker room and never returned to the game. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the MVP sprained a ligament in his left knee, and for now, the expectation is for him to return in mid-April, during the start of the playoffs.

The Warriors staff was upset with both of these Marcus Smart plays. First one was a roll up of Steph Curry's leg that has him currently in the locker room, second ruled a flagrant on Klay Thompson. Kerr was telling refs to review both plays, mimicking a leg chop to officials. pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2022

As you can see from the video, Smart was involved on two separate collisions that could have been dangerous. More on the second clash later.

“I thought it was a dangerous play,” Steve Kerr says to reporters after the game. “I thought that Marcus dove into Steph’s knee. and that’s what I was upset about.”

After the play, Kerr and Smart engaged in an animated discussion. They even had to be separated at one point from the bench. However, both talked about it after the game and cleared the air.

After the game, Marcus Smart talked to NBC Sports Boston about what he and Kerr discussed after the unfortunate incident.

Marcus Smart addressed exchange with Steve Kerr: "He was doing what he's supposed to do… backing up his guy." pic.twitter.com/B9kXDx36TO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 17, 2022

“Me and Steve got a relationship from USA [Basketball] that we can talk like that. And afterwards he told me, ‘You know, I want you on my team. You’re one of those guys that everybody wants on your team. I had to back my guy up and it’s much respect to you guys.’ And that’s what it’s all about. Like I said, I hate that it happened and I feel really bad and I hope that he’s alright.”

Marcus Smart’s Drop Kick at Klay Thompson

After the collision with Curry, the Dubs picked up the ball and started on a fast break. Smart was again back in another collision. This time, his foot caught Klay Thompson across the arms as he was attempting a layup. Smart was whistled for a Flagrant 1 foul.

First ever NBA blocked shot with a foot. Marcus Smart of Boston fouls Klay Thompson of Golden State with his foot while Klay is attempting a shot. Flagrant foul pic.twitter.com/6OAltvtpb3 — Kasey Dutch Flohr (@KaseyFerguson) March 17, 2022

An argument could be made that this was more of a dirty play than the one that actually got Curry hurt. After the game, Celtics coach Ime Udoka broke the collision down as to why it was not a dirty play.

“The play they were complaining about was totally legal and not malicious at all. One guy dove for it, one guy reached for it, and it was a loose ball there, so I don’t think there wasn’t anything there to really complain about.”

Anyone that watches the game objectively would probably come to this assessment. In no way did it look like Smart was intentionally looking to hurt Curry. However, in the ensuing play with Thompson, how Smart’s leg ends up across Thompson’s arms is definitely questionable.

Draymond Green Doesn’t Think It Was a Dirty Play

Green was asked after the game if he thought the collision with Curry was a dirty play, and not surprisingly he refused to go after Smart.

“I would expect Marcus Smart to make that play,” Green said. “He plays hard. I can’t call that a dirty play, as unfortunate as it is. If it was a dirty play, I would have went and dove into his head.

“I had a great look on the play. I was right on top. Maybe unnecessary, but that is the most that I can call it. Unnecessary. I can’t call it a dirty play. The ball is on the floor, and at every level of basketball, we are taught to dive on the floor and go after the ball.”

The four-time All Star did deem it a bit unnecessary to dive for the ball, but that’s the extent of the criticism. The former defensive player of the year speaks from the heart, and he knows that if he were in Smart’s position, he probably would have dived for the ball himself.

Furthermore, Green said Smart’s kick on Thompson was not much of anything. He admitted that he’s done it before. Everyone can remember the infamous kick on LeBron James that gave way to Green’s suspension, and eventually three straight wins for the Cavaliers to win the title. People have called Green a lot of things but saying he is a hypocrite would be inaccurate.