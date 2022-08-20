Former Warriors Champ Talks Team Reunion at Draymond Green’s Wedding

Barnes Talks Reunion

Speaking to SI.com’s Inside the Warriors, Barnes talked about the viral photos that showed the Warriors players and alums together at Green’s wedding. The photo showed players stretching across Green’s 10 seasons in the NBA, including Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Dorell Wright, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Shaun Livingston, Leandro Barbosa and Gary Payton II.

“It was dope,” Barnes said. “Warriors are in my heart, being able to see guys that played there, guys that are still there, and all the stars around the league, LeBron, Jayson Tatum, and Bam, it really shows how loved Draymond is.”

As Barnes noted, some Warriors rivals were in attendance as well, including Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics, the team that Golden State just defeated in the NBA Finals to win their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Barnes had two separate stints with the Warriors across his 16-year NBA career. The first came in 2006-08, and he rejoined the team for the 2016-17 season that ended with an NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Barnes added that it was great to see players from so many different eras and teams together at Green’s wedding.

“I just think being able to get everybody together across the board,” Barnes said. “It was a star-studded event, a lot friends, a lot of family, a lot of love. Everybody made a big deal about the cannabis bar, which was dope. The performances were dope, it was just a great weekend, the energy was amazing, it was a beautiful time at the Fairmont.”

As Barnes noted, the wedding featured a cannabis bar, and rappers DaBaby and Roddy Rich provided entertainment at the reception.

Renee joked that her new husband nearly depleted their wedding fund with his on-court behavior this season. Green had 14 technical fouls last year, leading to thousands of dollars in fines.

“There’s the wedding budget right there,” Renee joked to People magazine at the ESPY Awards in July. “If anyone wants to know where’s the wedding budget, it’s right there in text.”

Many Others in Attendance

As ESPN’s Brianna Williams noted, Green’s nuptials caught some big attention during what is normally a slow period in the NBA world. Warriors teammate Steph Curry drew attention for his wedding attire, drawing more than 1 million likes on an Instagram post where he posed with wife Ayesha.

The wedding also drew guests from beyond the NBA. Pro golfer Michelle Wie West was also in attendance, as her husband, Jonnie, serves as the director of basketball operations for the Warriors. Green also invited his former college coach, Michigan State legend Tom Izzo.

