Mavericks ‘Third Guy’ Not Giving Warriors Any Bulletin Material Ahead of WCF

The Dallas Mavericks eviscerated the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their series and will take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. The Mavericks led by 46 at one point, and never let up, eliminating the best regular-season team in the NBA. This came as a surprise, as many were expecting the Dubs to start the conference finals on the road in Phoenix.

However, the triple guard threat of Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, and Spencer Dinwiddie, took over, scoring 89 of the teams’ 123 total points in the pivotal Game 7.

Calling himself the “third guy” in the press conference after Game 7, Dinwiddie was complimentary of the Dubs when asked how they matched up against Golden State.

“They are one of the most historic teams of all time. Their nucleus is still intact. Jordan Poole has been playing amazing. So, we will have our work cut out for us.”

This is quite the contrary to how the Memphis Grizzlies’ young players spoke of the Warriors. The 2015-19 Warriors may be considered one of the best of all time, but as head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged on May 15, this current variation of the Dubs is not the same potent roster as they once were.

Dinwiddie acknowledged the regular-season series where the Mavericks won 3-1 against the Dubs is meaningless considering the Warriors were not at full strength. The Mavs sixth man has a point, considering the Dubs also went 1-3 against their other playoff opponents, Denver and Memphis.

Both Teams Have Nearly Identical Playoff Team Statistics

Even though Vegas has the Warriors favorited to win the series at -250 according to Vegas Insider, several team statistics show that this matchup is closer than originally thought.

The Mavericks posted a 114.5 offensive rating during the playoffs, while the Warriors boasted a 114.3 rating according to NBA.com stats.

On the other end of the floor, it gets even more close. The Mavericks and Warriors both post identical defensive ratings of 110.5.

Good News for Otto Porter Jr.

Warriors’ Otto Porter Jr. was listed as probable ahead of Game 1 and is expected to be available for action.

Otto Porter Jr. went through a full practice today. Felt good, per Kerr. Called Porter “probable” for Game 1

He went through a full practice on May 16 and was seen putting up shots. He originally injured his right foot during Game 5 against the Grizzlies.

Porter Jr. was instrumental in Games 3 and 4 in helping space the floor, knocking down 7-of-11 threes in those two contests, and helped the Warriors take a 3-1 lead up to that moment. Known as a Swiss Army knife on the Warriors roster, he has been used as a starter and then as a bench option, depending on matchups.

The Dubs will have their core ready to go come May 18 at Chase Center in San Francisco. Nobody on the planet can stop Doncic, but fans can only hope the Dubs can keep his teammates at bay.