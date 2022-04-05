3-Time NBA Champion Coach Eyeing Warriors Exit, Linked to Lakers Coaching Gig: Report

When your franchise is dominant for ongoing seasons, there is bound to be interest in other teams trying to poach assistant coaches. Like the New England Patriots, the Golden State Warriors have seen a good amount of turnover within their assistants leaving.

Current head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans Willie Green left the Warriors after the 2018-19 season to take the associate head coaching position with the Phoenix Suns at the time. After the Suns success, Green was able to parlay that into a head coaching job with the Pelicans.

The most well-documented exit was Luke Walton. When Kerr was dealing with a back injury during the onset of the 2015-16, Walton took over head coaching duties and helped the team race out to a 24-0 record to start the season. The team ended up finishing with an NBA best 73-9 record, but came up just short in the Finals. At the conclusion of the season, Walton was able to parlay that success into a three-year head coaching stint with the LA Lakers.

Now there are rumblings that another Warriors assistant could be on the move.

Lakers Eyeing Mike Brown for Head Coach Vacancy

It definitely did not seem that long, but Mike Brown has been with the Warriors organization since 2016. He replaced Luke Walton, as the associate head coach to Steve Kerr, and has remained in that position throughout. When Kerr was sidelined with back pain, Brown led the Warriors to a 12-0 record in the 2016-17 playoffs. That same season, the Dubs finished the playoffs with a 16-1 record, no other team has had a higher winning percentage in NBA history.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported on April 5, that Mike Brown’s name has come up in terms of choices the Lakers may entertain to replace Frank Vogel as head coach. In the piece, Fischer points out that Vogel is expected to leave the Lakers organization following a disappointing season.

“As the Lakers are expected to focus on candidates with previous experience, former Los Angeles head coach and current Warriors assistant Mike Brown, who hired Snyder for that 2011-12 campaign, is known to have interest in departing Golden State for another opportunity in a team’s first chair.”

Mike Brown Previously Was Lakers Head Coach

Almost a decade earlier, Brown was hired to succeed Phil Jackson as head coach of the Lakers. The marriage did not last long as Brown was fired in his second season after just five games, the third fastest coaching change in league history.

Fischer points out that the Lakers brass is looking at candidates that have worked within the Lakers organization previously. Brown would be a perfect fit for this requirement.

“It’s also widely believed that Los Angeles, as has been the franchise’s custom, will prioritize coaching candidates with past connections to the organization.”

Additionally, Brown has a track record with LeBron James. Brown was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005-10, so it would not be at all surprising if Brown is chosen to take the Lakers head coach position.