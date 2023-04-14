Kings Coach Mike Brown Calls Out Warriors’ Curry, Green Ahead of Series

Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green play head games as well as any duo in NBA history. Nobody knows that better than Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown.

Brown spent the previous six seasons on the Warriors bench as an assistant coach to Steve Kerr’s before accepting the Kings head coaching position for the 2022-23 campaign. On Friday, April 14, Brown met with media members and was asked about comments made by Curry and Green ahead of the start of the two teams’ first-round playoff series on Saturday.

Reporter James Ham of Kings Beat shared Brown’s response to his former players via Twitter.

Mike Brown on all of the positive words the Warriors have heaped on him over the last fee days, “It’s a set up, they want to kick my ass.” pic.twitter.com/95FvLOi6Fw — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) April 14, 2023

“It’s a setup. They wanna kick my ass, trust me,” Brown said, laughing heartily. “I’ve been around them enough. It’s a setup. Don’t fall for it, and I’m not falling for it either. Screw you guys until this is over.”

Green, Curry Laud Brown Prior to Playoff Series With Kings

Brown was referencing comments made by Green and Curry during separate media appearances over the last several days. Green spoke on the April 11 edition of the #thisleague Uncut podcast with Chris Haynes and Marc Stein, addressing previous public slights he has made toward the Kings organization.

“The Kings have sucked. Since I’ve been in the NBA, they have sucked. Have not made the playoffs since I’ve been in the NBA,” Green said. “I also said … now that the Kings have Mike Brown, I expect them to change.”

“I give credit where credit is due. What Mike Brown has gone to Sacramento and done is absolutely amazing,” Green continued. “I expect him to continue taking that franchise upward in the right direction. I give them their props. They’re doing a great job.”

Curry sat in front of the microphone during a press conference on April 12 to discuss the looming series with the Kings, during which he mentioned Brown by name.

“We obviously have to win one up there to win the series, so we’d like it to be Game 1,” Curry said, per 95.7 The Game’s Twitter account. “We know it’s going to be tough. They’ve been a great team all year. They’ve had a great season. Mike [Brown] knows us well, and we know him well.”

Warriors Favored to Win Series Despite Kings’ Turnaround Under Brown

The job in Sacramento is Brown’s third opportunity as an NBA head coach. He held the same position during two previous stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2005-10) and the Los Angeles Lakers (71 games between 2011-13).

Brown is among three finalists for the league’s Coach of the Year Award, per NBA.com, after leading the Kings to a 48-34 record and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. It is Sacramento’s first postseason appearance since the 2005-06 season, breaking the longest playoff drought in league history.

Brown spoke to his continued relationship with the Warriors organization, and with Kerr specifically, during a press conference following the two teams’ final regular season meeting on April 7.

“Yeah we’re close. We talk, not all the time, but we talk throughout the season, exchange texts, talk on the phone,” Brown said. “So we’ve been kind of in each other’s ear throughout the course of the year.”

Golden State went 3-1 against Sacramento this season. The Kings were 1-point favorites to win Game 1 against the Warriors as of Friday. However, the Dubs (-275) remain strong favorites to win the series, per the BetMGM Sportsbook.