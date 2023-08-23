Stephen A. Smith Reveals Michael Jordan’s Take on Stephen Curry-Magic Johnson Debate

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry‘s claim as the best point guard ever over Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson did not sit well with Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest NBA player of all time.

ESPN’s “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith revealed that Jordan texted him early Wednesday to give his take on the Curry-Johnson debate.

“I have to read you a text that I received this morning at 5:54 a.m.,” Smith said on the Wednesday episode of the “First Take” before he read the message.

“Good morning, sir. Although [the] greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on the greatest point guard of all time with what you said. Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic. You must define point guard to really have a serious debate,” the text read.

If Curry made the 3-point shot so popular, Jordan argued that Johnson did that with the “triple-double” stats.

“We can go on, but I don’t want to take up too much of your time, I know you get the point,” the text to Smith continued. “By the way, Magic has five NBA championships.”

Jordan, who won six championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 90s, played against Johnson from the late 80s to early 90s before the Lakers legend abruptly retired after testing positive for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus).

Curry still has a runway to catch both Johnson and Jordan in terms of the number of championships, especially after the Warriors prioritized extending their title window with their moves this summer.

The Warriors added 11-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul and maintained financial flexibility for future moves while re-signing Draymond Green to a long-term deal.

Stephen Curry Says He Is the Greatest PG Ever

Jordan’s text to Smith came on the heels of Curry claiming on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast that he is the greatest point guard over Johnson.

Curry thought for a second before answering with a definitive “Yes!” to Arena’s question: “Are you the best point guard ever?”

“It’s me and Magic [Johnson]. Is that the conversation?” Curry added.

Curry’s remark sparked a debate on who is the best point guard in NBA history.

Jordan remarkably embraced it and chimed in, defending his contemporary.

“Obviously, I have to answer [myself],” Curry told Arenas, “but to your point, Magic’s resume is ridiculous. So the fact that we’re even having that conversation is a place that I never thought I’d be in.”

Half of Warriors Games on National TV

Curry and the Warriors will again enter next season with the most nationally televised games, with 41, including 12 on NBA TV.

Their Western Conference rivals Lakers, came in a close second with 40 games on national TV. The new-look Phoenix Suns — with their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal — have 37, two above the Boston Celtics (35), with the defending champion Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks next with 30 each.

The Warriors will open their season against the Suns at Chase Center on October 24 in a nationally televised game on TNT.

Last season, the Warriors had 42 nationally televised games, with 12 of them on NBA TV.