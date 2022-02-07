Proposed Deadline Trade Brings ‘Kenny Hustle’ to the Warriors

At this point, it has been impressed upon us ad nauseam — the Golden State Warriors don’t feel any urgency to make a major splash at the NBA trade deadline. Still, there’s no doubt that GM Bob Myers is doing his due diligence in an attempt to give the team’s title run some kind of boost.

One thing is for certain — if the Warriors want to add another win-now piece at the deadline, they’re armed with more than enough young assets to make something happen.

As it stands, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga look to have star potential. But neither has played a major role for Golden State this season. Meanwhile, Moses Moody has been lighting up the G League, and he dropped 20 on the Spurs as a fill-in starter on February 1. However, he’s currently at the back of a crowded wing rotation.

As such, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz would like to see Myers cash in on the latter baller to acquire one of the league’s ultimate hustle players.

As part of his latest attempt at pitching a deadline trade for every team in the Association, Swartz landed on the following move for Golden State:

Golden State Warriors Receive: F Kenrich Williams

F Kenrich Williams Oklahoma City Thunder Get: G/F Moses Moody

While he accurately noted that a Moody deal may bring Warriors fans out in droves with “pitchforks and torches,” there’s no disputing the fact that the sheer volume of wings — from Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson to Jordan Poole and Damion Lee — is stunting his development.

So, rather than letting him languish on the bench, Swartz has swapped the former No. 14 overall pick for something useful here; a player worthy of his “Kenny Hustle” moniker.

He writes:

Williams, on the other hand, is versatile enough to find big minutes immediately as a three-and-D forward. At 6’6″ and 210 pounds, he can stick to anyone from shooting guards to power forwards, all while shooting 40.9 percent from three over the past two years. The title window is once again open for the Warriors, who could use Williams’ defense and outside shooting in their rotation.

Moody Would Be Unleashed in OKC

Although the Thunder would probably prefer to make a move for Kuminga, Myers and his brain trust probably aren’t parting with the big man unless it returns another star. More than Wiseman even, Kuminga could be the future in the Bay Area. However, Moody’s ceiling may be nearly as high for OKC.

While his overall numbers have yet to impress, the 19-year-old has averaged 9.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game as a starter. He also knocked down 11-of-22 from three-point range in those games. That may be a small sample size, but his numbers with Santa Cruz say a lot on his behalf as well.

In nine G League games, he has put up 27.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest with shooting splits of 48-38-90.

He would get major minutes immediately for the Thunder, and could flourish as a result. Added Swartz: “Moody gives them a long, athletic shot-maker on the perimeter next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.”

