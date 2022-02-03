Budding Warriors Star Matches Steph Curry With Rookie 3-Point Mark

A Golden State Warriors rookie got an opportunity to shine bright on Tuesday and he did not let it go to waste.

Moses Moody got the starting nod from Dubs head coach Steve Kerr against the San Antonio Spurs on February 1, during the second half of a back-to-back that saw the team sit eight players who normally be in the rotation. Those players included: 2022 All-Star Game starters Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, likely 2022 All-Star reserve Draymond Green, five-time All-Star selection Klay Thompson, as well as Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala and Nemanja Bjelica. Second-year big man James Wiseman is also yet to return to the court for the Dubs this season and did not play.

Despite the massive slate of injury rest Golden State doled out to its players in what could have easily been a scheduled loss amid a quick two-game road swing, Moody and the rest of the remaining roster stood tall and pulled out an improbable victory. In fact, the young guard out of the University of Arkansas achieved something Tuesday night that no Warriors rookie had done since Curry accomplished the feat nearly 12 years ago to the day. Golden State’s official team Twitter account shared the accomplishment via social media Wednesday.

.@mosesmoody knocked down six threes last night. The last Dubs' rookie to have 6+ treys in a game? Stephen Curry on February 10, 2010 ☔️ pic.twitter.com/I5UoXDHTOb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 2, 2022

Moody Balls Out Tuesday in Second Consecutive Start For Warriors

Moody not only started for the Warriors Tuesday, he played a career-high 37 minutes and dropped in 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from behind the 3-point arc and a 2-for-2 effort from the free-throw line, per ESPN.

The rookie guard has been incredibly efficient offensively over Golden State’s previous two games against the Spurs and the Houston Rockets. Moody has started both road contests and has averaged 31 minutes of court time per night. Over that stretch, he is shooting 60% from deep (9-of-15) and better than 50% from the field (10-of-19).

Moody has appeared in 29 regular season games this year, averaging just 3.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game across those appearances. The Dubs’ reserve guard saw double-digit minutes a mere six times before the team’s recent 2-0 road trip, which followed up a 6-1 home stand.

Golden State’s victory Tuesday night, highlighted by Moody’s personal play, was part of what Kerr referred to as an “organizational” success — the type of win by which a truly deep and talented team can judge itself from top to bottom in terms of its roster, its coaching staff and its front office management.

Warriors Kerr Complimentary of Youthful Effort in Win Over Spurs

Kerr spoke to media members Tuesday night following a contest even he probably did not expect his team to win.

“What a game, what a win,” Kerr said. “To dig ourselves out of that hole and to see all of your young guys competing the way they did. Our two rookies coming through in a big way. Both two-way guys making huge impacts on the game in [Chris] Chiozza and Quinndary [Weatherspoon], just an incredible team win. Everybody played well, Jordan [Poole] and Damion [Lee] both hit huge shots, Juan [Toscano-Anderson] and [Kevin Looney] — just a really, really fun win for the team. Our vets who didn’t play are so excited in there.”

The Dubs’ head coach went on to speak in greater depth about Moody and his youthful Warriors counterparts.

“Our Santa Cruz staff has worked really hard with both [Jonathan Kuminga] and Moses [Moody], and Chizz and Quinndary as well,” Kerr continued. “It’s really an organizational success in my mind that we’ve been able to balance winning now at 39-13 and still trying to develop these guys for the future.”