Moses Moody’s Instagram Story Sparks Rumors About Warriors Roster Moves

An eagle-eyed Golden State Warriors fan spotted familiar names in the team’s locker room on Moses Moody’s Instagram story–Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kent Bazemore.

Moody’s post quickly spread like wildfire, sparking speculations about the two veteran wings rejoining the Warriors for their remaining roster spots. Toscano-Anderson and Bazemore were among the veteran free agents who had workouts with the Warriors recently, per Hoopshype.

Toscano-Anderson, an Oakland native with Mexican heritage, was with the team for two seasons, including their 2021-22 championship run.

Toscano-Anderson shares the same representation with Moody under Klutch Sports. The 30-year-old Mexican-American wing split his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz last season, averaging 3.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.5 minutes across a combined 52 games, including nine starts.

On the other hand, Bazemore last played for the Warriors during the 2020-21 season. He started his NBA career with them in 2012 after going undrafted. He was largely credited for Stephen Curry’s signing with Under Armour.

The 34-year-old Bazemore last played with the Lakers during the 2021-22 season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds off the bench. He signed with the Sacramento Kings before last season but was later waived.

Other veteran free agents who worked out with the Warriors include big men Derrick Favors and Dewayne Dedmon and wings such as Jaylen Nowell, Stanley Johnson, Tony Snell, Trey Burke and Will Barton.

Efforts to reach the Warriors are unsuccessful as of posting time.

Draymond Green Sees Warriors Winning 2 More Rings

Draymond Green believes the Warriors still have what it takes to return to the Promised Land after their disappointing second-round exit last season.

“I don’t like to necessarily put a number on things,” Green told ESPN. “But I don’t see why we can’t get two more championships. Why not?”

Six championships will tie the Golden State’s trio of Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson with Michael Jordan‘s Chicago Bulls that dominated the ’90s.

The Warriors’ golden trio had already broken one Jordan record with the Bulls — their 72-10 regular-season record. Now, they aim to cement their dynasty by trying to match Jordan’s six championships beginning next season.

Draymond Green’s Wild NBA Draft Story

There is an alternate universe where Green could have ended up in Indiana, and wonder if the Warriors would still become a dynasty.

“I worked out for Indiana twice… [They] passed me for Miles Plumlee, but it’s cool,” Green revealed on Podcast P with Paul George.

Green believes Larry Bird stepping down as Pacers president had played a part in the Pacers passing up on him at no. 26.

“I had like three or four teams that were really, really interested in me, which had their front office changed within a week and a half to the draft. I’m a firm believer that everything always happens the way it should be, but yeah, man, your guys passed up on me. They should blame themselves that you ain’t in Indiana anymore,” Green added.

It worked out well for Green as he won four championships with the Warriors, forming a golden trio with Curry and Thompson.

The Warriors are grateful that Green fell on their lap at no. 35 after also passing him up twice–picking Harrison Barnes at No. 7 and Festus Ezeli at No. 30.