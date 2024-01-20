Proposed Warriors Trade Surrounds Steph Curry With 2-Way Star, 3&D Wing

After their embarrassing loss to the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies, Draymond Green claimed the Golden State Warriors will not win unless they can guard.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a trade that helps the Warriors surround Stephen Curry with a couple more two-way players along with Green.

Favale’s proposed trade:

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Moses Moody, Chris Paul, Cory Joseph, 2026 first-round pick (top-four protection), 2026 second-round pick (its own), 2028 second-round pick (its own)

Golden State Warriors Receive: De’Andre Hunter, Dejounte Murray

Murray is the most coveted name in the trade market after Indiana took Pascal Siakam off the board. The 6-foot-5 Murray has a 6-foot-10 wingspan that has allowed him to average 1.4 steals in his career which peaked at 2.0 when he became an All-Star and All-Defensive guard just two seasons ago.

“Though Murray’s defense has slipped a notch or two this year, he’s absolutely an upgrade over what Golden State is doing now—particularly with Gary Payton II sidelined. The Warriors would still skew small if they tried playing him with Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski, but that’s a more palatable mini trio than one with 38-year-old, 6’0″ Paul,” Favale wrote.

Murray is shooting a career-high 38.3% on a healthy 6.0 3-point attempts this season. Hunter is also knocking down 3s at a career-best 40.4% this season when healthy.

The addition of Hunter would create a logjam of wings with Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga for the Warriors. But Hunter would easily be the best defender among the trio. The Warriors value Kuminga, so Wiggins would be the odd man out.