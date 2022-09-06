Dub Nation Roasting Developers for Warriors’ NBA 2K23 Ratings

While training camp and a trip to Japan for two preseason games are finally on the horizon for the Golden State Warriors, there’s another development getting Dub Nation all hot and bothered at the moment. Namely, the release of player ratings for the latest entry into the NBA 2K video game series.

NBA 2K23 is set to drop in just a matter of days on Friday, September 9. As such, more and more info about how players are being evaluated in the game is coming to the forefront.

Every year, the initial round of 2K ratings provides fertile ground for debate, with players, pundits and fans alike getting in on the action by gloating, griping and everything in between about the in-game numbers. Like former Warrior Kevin Durant, who’s dumbfounded that he’s not a 99 in the game.

Meanwhile, many among the Bay Area faithful feel as though the world-champion Warriors have been slighted across the board.

Warriors Ratings Too Low?

A screenshot revealing the respective starting fives for the Warriors and the Boston Celtics made the rounds on Monday, and many didn’t like the ratings that they saw attached to them. As confirmed later by 2K Sports, Stephen Curry leads the way with a 96 overall rating. From there, Golden State’s ratings shake out as follows:

Andrew Wiggins – 84

Draymond Green – 83

Klay Thompson – 83

Jordan Poole – 83

While having every player in the team’s starting five rated 83 or above is no small thing, Warriors fans very clearly would have rated their guys differently.

“Yeah, love it when Steph finally gets the FMVP and his rating does nothing,” wrote one Dubs fan.

“The klay disrespect is real,” a second tweet read.

“@Money23Green was DPOY candidate last year until a back injury. Put some respect on that man’s name. 83 is a joke,” declared another supporter.

“The disrespect to Klay, Wiggs and Poole is disgusting, if this is their ratings this year I’m skipping on 2k and downloading a Double Dribble emulator again…maybe some NBA Live 92 Bulls vs Blazers again too,” threatened a fourth fan.

New Features Abound

As relayed in the NBA 2K23 Courtside Report, this year’s edition of the prop hoops title has a number of new and improved gameplay features and mechanics. Here’s a small sample of some of the offensive tweaks and additions:

Upgraded pro stick: New gesture combos have been added to the pro stick, giving players “a lot of new weapons for both shooting and ball handling.”

More signature/dribble cross options: The number of assignable crossover signature moves has increased from 15 options to 28.

Adrenaline boosts: Amp up your energy level on a hard go or explosive sprint launch with one of three available adrenaline boosts per player/possession. Upon use, a player’s speed and acceleration decreases for the remainder of the possession.

