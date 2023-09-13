2 Veteran Big Men Attend Warriors Workout: Report

NBA veteran big men Dewayne Dedmon and Derrick Favors have worked out with the Golden State Warriors, according to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

The 6-foot-9 Favors last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021-22 season. He earned a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks in January but did not see action.

The 32-year-old Favors has played in 42 playoff games, most recently with the Utah Jazz in 2021. A former third-overall pick (2010 NBA Draft), Favors has a career average of 10. points and 7.1 rebounds.

On the other hand, Dedmon is an undrafted center who started his NBA career with the Warriors, splitting time with Santa Cruz in 2013.

The Lancaster, California native last played for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 9.5 minutes across eight games.

The 6-foot-10 Dedmon has 31 playoff games under his belt, with the bulk of it under two of the best active NBA coaches — San Antonio Spurs’ Gregg Popovich and Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra. Dedmon, 34, holds career averages of 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The Warriors have two open roster spots.

Favors and Dedmon join a slew of veterans, which include former Warriors Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson and free agents Jaylen Nowell, Stanley Johnson and Will Barton, who are vying for those spots.

Draymond Green Set Sights on 2 More NBA Titles

Draymond Green believes the Warriors’ title window hasn’t closed yet.

“I don’t like to necessarily put a number on things,” Green told ESPN. “But I don’t see why we can’t get two more championships. Why not?”

Six championships will tie the Golden State’s trio of Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson with Michael Jordan‘s Chicago Bulls that dominated the ’90s.

The Warriors’ golden trio had already broken one Jordan record with the Bulls — their 72-10 regular-season record. Now, they aim to cement their dynasty by trying to match Jordan’s six championships beginning next season.

Warriors to Honor Retired TV Analyst

The Warriors announced on September 5 that they will name the media workroom at Chase Center the Jim Barnett Media Center to honor the legendary broadcaster’s 37-year career with their coverage team.

Barnett retired in 2019 after spending 34 years as the TV analyst for Warriors games. He spent the last three seasons on the Warriors broadcast radio booth.

“It will be quite an honor to have the media workroom at Chase Center named after me,” said Barnett in a statement. “I’ve spent countless nights in media rooms across the league during my time as a broadcaster, including in both Oakland and San Francisco, and have formed many wonderful relationships in this space. I really appreciate this tribute, value the 40-plus years I’ve been with the organization as a player and broadcaster and look forward to continuing on this journey as a Community Relations Ambassador for the Warriors.”

“The name Jim Barnett has been synonymous with Warriors Basketball over the last four decades,” said Warriors President & COO Brandon Schneider. “His passion for the game was palpable on every single broadcast, spanning from Sleepy Floyd to Stephen Curry, and his love affair with the Warriors is second to none. We’re excited to bestow him with this honor, thank him for a job that was incredibly well done and look forward to working with him in his role as a Community Relations Ambassador.”

The Jim Barnett Media Center will be unveiled on November 1, when the Warriors host their Western Conference rival Sacramento Kings at Chase Center.