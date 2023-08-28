NBA Legend Rips Warriors Superstar: ‘You Really Think Steph Curry Wouldn’t Break?’

NBA legend Charles Barkley believes Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry wouldn’t have lasted in the ’80s and ’90s era.

“Can you imagine if the Bad Boys were beating the hell out of him,” Barkley said of Curry in the Bill Simmons podcast. “Bill, can you imagine that?”

“As much as I love Steph Curry, if you think that he could take those blows that John Salley, Dennis Rodman, Bill Laimbeer, those body checks that they were putting on Michael [Jordan] and Scottie [Pippen] and myself and guys like that, you really think Steph Curry wouldn’t break?”

The 6-foot-2 Curry was fragile early in his career with nagging ankle injuries, but he has gotten stronger. He’s put on a ton of muscle, transforming from a light 172-lb. rookie to a strong 200-lb guard that has thrived in the physical rigors of the NBA playoffs.

Curry has revolutionized the game on his way to becoming the best shooter in league history.

Barkley puts Curry in the same tier with the Pistons legendary point guard Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas’ era, followed by Michael Jordan’s reign with the Chicago Bulls, who beat Barkley’s Phoenix Suns in the 1993 NBA Finals, was marred by too much physicality that often escalated into brawls and nasty injuries.

A taller version of Curry, 6-foot-7 Reggie Miller, thrived in those eras. Miller was the best shooter during Barkley’s time and enjoyed an 18-year NBA career.

Steve Kerr’s Son Opens up About Nepotism Issue

Nicholas Kerr, the eldest son of Golden Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, openly embraced the blood lineage that has helped him in his career path.

“I would never have gotten into the NBA without a family connection,” Nicholas Kerr told the Mercury News. “I don’t blame anyone for saying I have privilege, they’re right. … I had not even a crack in the door, I had the door wide open for me.”

The younger Kerr was promoted from the lead assistant to head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors after his predecessor moved up in the organization.

Former Santa Cruz Warriors coach Seth Cooper, who was promoted to director of player development, defended Nick Kerr’s appointment.

“If anything, it honestly might’ve worked against him,” Cooper told the Mercury News.

Cooper revealed Kerr was chosen among a dozen applicants because of his familiarity with the Warriors’ system.

“You look at a guy who might’ve spent time on the Golden State staff in the video and player development world and then was an assistant coach, and last year, [the] top assistant with us in Santa Cruz, that person — with the natural progression — would become a head coach,” Cooper added.

Lester Quiñones Continues Lackluster World Cup Play

Warriors’ two-way player Lester Quiñones continued to struggle in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The 22-year-old forward has yet to make a field goal through two games as a starter for the Dominican Republic, who are currently unbeaten.

Quiñones was 0-of-3 and committed two quick fouls in eight minutes during the Dominican Republic’s 87-82 victory over Italy on Sunday. He finished with two points from the free throw line.

Quiñones and his Dominican Republic teammate, LJ Figueroa, were spotted in one of Manila’s night spots a few days before the tournament started.

Quiñones will have a chance to finally break out against Angola tomorrow, August 29, with the Dominican Republic already assured of a spot in the second round.