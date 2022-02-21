NBA Stars React to Warrior Steph Curry’s Insane ASG Performance

Steph Curry’s can’t-miss shooting made for some can’t-miss television at the All-Star Game.

The Golden State Warriors star scored 50 points, falling just two shy of the game’s all-time record, while setting the record for three-pointers made in a half and a game. Curry helped lead Team LeBron to a thrilling victory and added a new trophy to his case at home.

Curry Unleashes

Curry was hot from the opening tip, setting a record with eight first-half three-pointers on just 11 attempts. He ended the game with an All-Star Game record 16 three-pointers and 50 points — just two shy of the all-time record set by Anthony Davis. Curry had several chances to set the all-time record, missing three final three-point attempts as each team was aiming for the 163-point scoring target to win the game.

His unreal shooting performance drew plenty of attention, with many players taking to Twitter to share their amazement at his accomplishment. That included his brother, Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry.

Cut it out Chef — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) February 21, 2022

Oh my god steph🤦🏾‍♂️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 21, 2022

@StephenCurry30 bruh what planet are you on right now 🤯🤯🤯. Wow — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) February 21, 2022

Curry got some love from his team as well. The Warriors lauded their star player on Twitter, questioning whether it may have been the best performance game in NBA All-Star Game history.

The greatest All-Star performance in NBA history? Just might be 😎 Stephen Curry is your 2022 #NBAAllStar MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hbsAjp9YAN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 21, 2022

Curry Earns Game’s Top Honor

For his efforts in Sunday’s game, Curry took home the All-Star Game MVP trophy, now named in honor of Kobe Bryant. The Warriors star said he was humbled by the award, especially given its new namesake.

“This trophy has a very special meaning,” Curry said, adding, “I’m very humbled, very blessed, and I really appreciate it.”

Steph Curry wins the 2022 #NBAAllStar Game MVP Award and the first-ever Kobe Bryant Trophy🏆 ◻️50 PTS

◻️16/27 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/h1si867mzH — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 21, 2022

Bryant was a four-time winner of the All-Star Game MVP award, but this was the first time that Curry has taken home the honor in his career. Curry can now add the award to his trophy case along with two league MVP awards.

But as Tom Dierberger of NBC Sports Bay Area noted, it was not a first for the franchise.

“Curry is the fifth Warriors player to win the All-Star Game MVP, joining Paul Arizin (1952), Wilt Chamberlain (1960), Rick Barry (1967) and Kevin Durant (2019),” he wrote. “He’s the first guard to be named the game’s MVP since Russell Westbrook in 2016.”

Curry’s performance was so good that it even won over a once-hostile crowd in Cleveland, where many fans are still stinging from three NBA Finals losses to the Warriors. As Curry continued to drain three-pointers, the cheers became louder, and the benefit to the host city got larger. As NBC Sports Bay Area noted, Curry donated $3,000 for every three-pointer he made to the Cleveland Metro School District, along with another $1,000 for every point and $10,000 if he earned the game’s MVP award. In all, Curry ended up donating $108,000.

Curry’s unreal performance comes amid one of the best seasons of the 33-year-old’s career. Curry is averaging 25.8 points per game along with 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three-point range. His performance has helped the Warriors to a 42-17 record, second only to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference, while Curry himself is in the MVP conversation again this year.

