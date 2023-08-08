New Warriors PG Cory Joseph Leaves Team Canada With Worrying Injury

If there is one thing the Warriors will not need to worry about much when it comes to newly signed point guard Cory Joseph, it is durability. Except, of course, if the persistent back injury that he dealt with last NBA season comes back, that is.

So news on Monday that Joseph would be out of the World Cup chase for Team Canada this summer because of injury could be taken in stride for the Dubs, except for one thing—it was a flare-up of his back injury that caused him to withdraw from the tournament, according to SportsNet reporter Michael Grange.

“Joseph had a back issue flair up in camp, decision was mutual as he gets ready to join Golden State,” Grange wrote on Twitter.

Joseph has a long history of being an NBA iron man when it comes to availability, and for six seasons from 2014-2020, Joseph missed only seven total games. During that time, he managed a streak of 310 consecutive games played, 354 if playoffs are included, for San Antonio, Indiana and Sacramento.

Joseph Struggled With a Back Injury Last Year

But, Joseph turns 32 this month and he has dealt with a back issue for the better part of the last year. Over a 15-game span in January and February, Joseph missed 12 games for the Pistons, all because his back was continually balky. Detroit did not make the postseason, of course, so Joseph has not played serious basketball before Canadian training camp in a long while—April 9 was his last game.

Thus, the re-emergence of the injury after so much time to rest it is a concern. Back troubles have a habit of sticking around for aging NBA players, and that could be the case here.

Joseph is not expected to carry a huge role for the Warriors, but he certainly is expected to be part of the guard rotation with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, Gary Payton Jr. and Moses Moody. With Curry (35) and Paul (38) considerably older than Joseph, and probably in need of a fair number of rest days throughout the season, Joseph will often be the primary backup at point guard.

He can play off the ball, too, as he frequently did before he joined the Pistons last season. According to Basketball-Reference.com, Joseph played an estimated 96% of his possessions at point guard over his last two seasons in Detroit, but for his career, he has played 33% at shooting guard.

Joseph Has Been a Team Canada Regular

It is unfortunate for Joseph that his ability to chip in for Team Canada has been cut short this summer. While Canada has long had NBA-level talent for its national team, it has had difficulty getting that talent to show up for international tournaments and, thus, as not medaled in the World Cup or Olympics.

Joseph, though, has always been a stalwart for Team Canada, going back to his participation in the 2008 FIBA Americas Under-18 championships. Joseph was the team captain in 2015 when Canada took the bronze in the FIBA Americas tournament.

His participation with the national team has helped build him as a leader, and that’s an aspect he will bring to a veteran Warriors team, his sixth organization in 13 NBA seasons. Joseph was part of the Spurs’ championship in 2014.

“I think that I’ve been, my character has shown through the organizations I’ve been able to impact through obviously my play and my character. I am a guy, I thknk, that people like and want around and help winning. I think that’s why I have been able to keep a job—I’ve never worried about playing time or any of that stuff. I do believe it is a blessing to be in this league.”