Fox Analyst Finally Cops to Horrible Take on Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors took a commanding 3-0 lead in their Western Conference Finals series against the Mavs on Sunday night. Led by Stephen Curry — who paced his squad with 31 points — the Dubs captured a 109-100 Game 3 win.

As good as Steph was throughout the contest, though, Andrew Wiggins had the game of his postseason life.

In 40 minutes of play, Wiggins scored a career playoff-high of 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting. He also snagged 11 rebounds and dished out three assists with zero turnovers. Moreover, Golden State outscored Dallas by 22 points when he was on the floor, the best mark on the team.

And all of this is to say nothing of his brutal posterization of Luka Doncic.

Wiggins was so good, in fact, that one hoops pundit decided that enough was enough and it was time for him to walk back an all-time bad take on the All-Star wing from a couple of years ago.

Nick Wright Comes Clean

In the wake of Wiggins’ big night, Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright fired off a tweet knocking himself for bagging on the former No. 1 overall pick back in 2020. For those who are unaware, Wright famously had a lot to say when the Warriors dealt D’Angelo Russell for Wiggins in February of that year.

It’s worth noting that the pick used to select rookie standout Jonathan Kuminga was also acquired in the trade, but I digress.

“Wiggins is a bad basketball player. He’s owed $95 million over the next three years, starting next year. It’s unspeakable [the Warriors] did this,” he said on First Things First at the time. “It’s over for them now. We will never see Steph in another NBA Finals — ever. They have no path forward.”

Of course, Dub Nation has resurfaced the clip of Wright’s declaration at various points throughout Wiggins’ All-Star campaign. On Sunday, though, it was Wright himself who quote-tweeted it along with a startling admission.

“Andrew Wiggins putting the Dubs a game away from the Finals by playing the game of his life officially makes this my most regrettable television take,” he wrote. “Everything about this clip has aged the opposite of well!”

Wiggins’ Teammates Serve Up Sterling Endorsements

In the end, how the Warriors feel about Wiggins and his performance on the court is what matters most. And in the wake of his Game 3 outburst, everyone from Steph to Klay Thompson to head coach Steve Kerr was raving about his contributions to the Dubs’ cause.

“I can tell you everybody in the organization is happy he’s here,” Thompson said postgame. “Without him we would not be where we’re at.”

“It’s just a testament to the vision of the fit that he was going to be when the trade happened,” opined Curry. “We know we needed everybody to step up for us to get back to this stage, and for us to win one playoff series let alone to where we are now…”

Added Kerr: “He’s just having a great run… He was an All-Star for a reason. He’s a fantastic two-way player. You don’t win in the playoffs without guys like Wiggs.”

