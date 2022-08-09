Source Denies Report on Warriors 21-Year-Old Restricted Free Agent

What’s next for Warriors restricted free agent Nico Mannion, the point guard who played at Arizona, was drafted by Golden State in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft and signed on to play in Italy last year? A report in BasketNews on Tuesday suggested that Mannion would be looking to sign an extension with his current team, Virtus Bologna, through 2025, but a source with knowledge of the situation tells Heavy Sports that is not happening.

“Not looking at an extension for Nico at this time,” the source said.

Mannion is signed with Virtus through this season, having agreed to a deal with the team last August. That deal has a clause that allows Mannion to leave for the NBA if he has an offer. The Warriors still have his rights, though it appears the team has moved on from having Mannion as part of its future—for now, at least.

NBA teams are able to make offers to Mannion, but the Warriors retain the right to match any deal.

Tough Year for Mannion

Mannion has had a difficult year, after averaging 12.2 points in four games for the Italian national team in the Tokyo Olympics. He signed with some fanfare in Bologna, after turning down an opportunity to stick with the Warriors on a two-way deal. The opportunity in Italy appeared to be better for his long-term development.

But Mannion was ill with a developing intestinal infection upon his arrival with Virtus. Initially, it was thought he would be out for a short while but that turned into weeks as his condition got worse, and he suffered severe weight loss. Mannion missed training camp and had to build himself back up physically.

When he did, he was not able to play the role for Virtus that had been envisioned, and he averaged 9.4 points and 4.6 assists in 17 games, per ProBallers.com.

NBA Teams Still Monitoring Mannion

Still, NBA personnel have been keeping their eye on Mannion and there is a strong chance he could wind up back in the league in the coming year—if not during the season, then perhaps next summer.

“He looked better playing in Italy than his numbers showed. There were some good reports on him. He will get another chance in the league but it is not going to be with Golden State, or it’s unlikely that happens soon,” one NBA GM told Heavy Sports.

The GM points out that the Warriors just drafted guard Ryan Rollins in the second round, after he averaged 18.9 points and 3.6 assists for Toledo as a sophomore. The Warriors also have interest in developing Mac McClung, the G League Rookie of the Year last season, as a point guard prospect. He averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Warriors during the Las Vegas Summer League.

Should the Dubs be willing to part with Mannion, there could be suitors, especially among teams looking to start over with youth.

“If you’re a rebuilding team in the NBA though, he’s worth a look,” the GM said. “If you’re Houston or Indiana or Utah, he makes some sense to at least keep track of, maybe bring him in during the season.”